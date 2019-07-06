Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert lose in men's doubles at Wimbledon
Andy Murray and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beaten in four sets by Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor of Croatia
Last Updated: 06/07/19 4:39pm
Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign in the men's doubles was short-lived after losing alongside his partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round on Saturday.
There was to be no Murray magic on No 2 Court as Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor sealed victory in four sets, winning 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-2 6-3.
Murray's marathon Saturday got off to a promising start as he and Herbert won the first set. The fledgling partnership won a first-set tie-break 7-4 against sixth seeds Mektic and Skugor.
They were pegged back in the second set as the Croatian duo broke Herbert's serve at 5-4 to take it.
Murray's serve faltered in the third set as it was breached twice to allow Mektic and Skugor to move a set away from victory, and they sealed a fine win by breaking through in the fourth.
Murray is due to play with Serena Williams in the mixed doubles later on Saturday.
Follow us at Wimbledon
We will have Wimbledon covered via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.