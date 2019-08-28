Damian Steiner: Wimbledon final chair umpire sacked by ATP

Damian Steiner has been fired by the ATP for giving media interviews without permission

Damian Steiner, the chair umpire for the men's singles final at last month's Wimbledon, has been sacked by the ATP for giving interviews without authorisation.

The 44-year-old spoke to media outlets in his native Argentina, during which he recommended rule changes in a podcast that included restricting the use of towels during play, abolishing the service let and allowing in-match coaching.

Steiner oversaw Novak Djokovic's five-set victory against Roger Federer, which was the longest in Wimbledon history.

In a statement, the ATP said Steiner had committed "multiple breaches" of its policy related to interviews.

"Steiner was found to have conducted multiple media interviews without seeking the required authorisation from an ATP Supervisor," the Tour said.

"In addition, much of the content of Steiner's media interviews were a direct violation of the standard protocol in place whereby officials must refrain from discussing specific incidents or matches, individual players, other officials, or rules, in the interest of maintaining impartiality at all times."