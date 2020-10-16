Wimbledon considering three scenarios for 2021 championships

Wimbledon 2021 is scheduled to begin on June 28 with Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep set to defend their titles

Wimbledon organisers are considering three scenarios under which to host the 2021 championships amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Championships were cancelled this summer for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is planning for several scenarios for 2021.

The AELTC had reportedly been reluctant to stage Wimbledon without fans next year but the success of the US Open and other sporting events have contributed to changing their opinion

In a statement released on Friday, it was confirmed that 'full capacity', 'reduced capacity' and 'behind closed doors' scenarios are under consideration for the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on June 28.

Chief executive Sally Bolton said: "Staging the Championships in 2021 is our number one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario planning in order to deliver on that priority."

Wimbledon's famed towels for the 2020 championships were donated to various causes

The AELTC also confirmed that it will continue to provide support to the local community amid the pandemic. The Wimbledon-based Wingfield Kitchen has committed to providing 200 hot meals a day to those in need in the local community up until Christmas.

Meanwhile, 30,000 towels that were intended for use during the 2020 championships have been distributed for alternative use, with 5,000 going to the British Red Cross for refugee projects and 2,400 to homelessness charity Crisis.

AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said: "Since the cancellation of The Championships 2020, we have worked hard to make a difference to those in our local community and beyond as the coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on people's lives.

"We are particularly delighted to see the 2020 towels being put to good use across such a variety of incredibly important causes."

