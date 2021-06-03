Andy Murray pulls out of Nottingham Open to focus on Queen's and Wimbledon

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Nottingham Open to focus on Queen's and Wimbledon.

The former world No 1 had been due to play his first singles tournament since March but has now withdrawn from the Challenger event, which begins on Monday.

Murray sustained his latest physical problem, a groin issue, in his sleep ahead of the Miami Open in late March and pulled out of the French Open after experiencing further discomfort.

It is not believed there has been a setback in his recovery, with the 34-year-old practising at Wimbledon over the past week.

However, he has decided to give himself another week of training and is planning to be back on the match court for the cinch Championships at Queen's Club beginning on June 14.

Murray has only played three tour-level singles matches since October but practised with leading players in Rome last month as well as playing two doubles contests.

Nottingham will host the British No 1, though, with Dan Evans taking a wild card following his early exit from the French Open.

Evans, who is the defending champion having won the title in 2019, had expressed his reluctance to sign up to another coronavirus bubble following his defeat to Miomir Kecmanovic in Paris at the weekend but has had a change of heart.

Fellow British duo Jay Clarke and Ryan Peniston have also been given wild cards.

Leon Smith, LTA head of men's tennis, said: "It's great that we are able to offer these opportunities to our players to get back on the grass at home. Dan's record this year and at the event speaks for itself.

"Jay is virtually playing in his backyard and this is good chance for him to build momentum for the grass court season.

"Ryan has played well this year on the Futures circuit and he will welcome the chance step up being part of a strong event in Nottingham this year."

