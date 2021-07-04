Wimbledon to welcome full capacity crowds for quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals

British teenager Emma Raducanu shocked Wimbledon by beating Sorana Cirstea on Court No 1

Wimbledon's centre and No 1 courts will feature maximum capacity crowds for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals - meaning they will be the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began.

The tournament is part of the Government's Events Research Programme and operated at 50 per cent capacity for the first week, with spectators not required to wear masks while seated in the stadiums.

Centre Court, with a capacity of just short of 15,000, and Court One, which holds 12,345, will see full crowds from Tuesday through to next Sunday.

We are pleased to announce that Centre and No.1 Court will have 100% capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, with Centre also at 100% for the Semi-Finals and Finals.



This will make them the first full outdoor stadiums at a UK sporting event since the pandemic began.#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2021

Wimbledon will see the first full-capacity outdoor stadium crowd since the pandemic began

A statement from Wimbledon read: "Following the successful staging of the first week of The Championships, as agreed with the Government's Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton, the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No1 Court will feature 100 per cent capacity crowds for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

"This marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. Capacity across the rest of the grounds will be reduced according to the number of courts in play.

"Ticket-holders will continue to be required to show proof of their Covid status on arrival, and are asked to observe the guidance around wearing face coverings on the move and supporting any additional mitigation measures in place."

Manic Monday is going to be a lot of fun 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QzvmTxn4hj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2021

Spectators must either be fully vaccinated, have proof of a negative test or natural immunity through a recent infection.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android