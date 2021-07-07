Emma Raducanu: Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Dina Asher-Smith and host of other stars support teenager

Emma Raducanu announced her Wimbledon withdrawal was due to difficulty breathing

Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Dina Asher-Smith and a host of other sports stars have shown their support for Emma Raducanu after her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

Raducanu revealed she struggled with her breathing and felt dizzy during her fourth-round Wimbledon clash with Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday before being advised to retire.

Difficulty breathing was given as the official reason for her withdrawal on Monday night but the initial lack of explanation for what caused it led to intense speculation.

John McEnroe was heavily criticised after jumping to the conclusion immediately after the match on the BBC that she could not handle the occasion, and Piers Morgan said on Twitter saying she needed to toughen up.

Think this is a very harsh take on the situation Piers https://t.co/rGuWC5ScDT — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021

Andy Murray weighed in, replying to a tweet from Kevin Pietersen about mental toughness being what separated good athletes from great ones, although the former England cricketer later insisted he had not been referring to Raducanu.

Murray wrote: "No question mental toughness can be what separates the best in sport but surely both of you aren't judging her mental toughness on yesterday's match?!

"I think some of what he (McEnroe) said was fair yes.. however the timing of it was a bit off considering nobody had any clue what her issue was injury/illness/breathings issues etc at the time of his comments."

It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales. I remember it to this day. No explanation for it and it never happened again. You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better. Onwards and upwards 🎾🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/sokkubBlLN — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 6, 2021

Several other sports stars then got behind the teenager who announced herself as a new star of British tennis by reaching the last 16 on her debut at the All England Club.

Rashford, who has taken on politicians in his bid to improve childrens' lives for the better, drew on his own personal experience when offering his support.

"It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales," he tweeted. "I remember it to this day. No explanation for it and it never happened again. You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better. Onwards and upwards."

Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest-ever player to play for England at a European Championship this summer, also got behind Raducanu, while Dina Asher-Smith revealed her pride in the teenager.

Well done for your top performances, Emma. Head up and keep going!🤝 https://t.co/sCQ3WTowhV — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 6, 2021

Bless you! We are all so proud of you and there is absolutely no need to apologise. As pro athletes we need to listen to our bodies and I'm glad that you did what's best for yours. Congratulations and can't wait to see what the future holds for you 🥰🥰 https://t.co/yqTllZnQWX — Dina Asher-Smith (@dinaashersmith) July 6, 2021