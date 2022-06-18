Wimbledon: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Grand Slam due to an Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a leg injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to an Achilles injury.

Osaka, 24, has been struggling with the injury that she picked up in Madrid last month and will now miss the grass-court major once again.

The former world No 1 opted out of Wimbledon last year for mental health reasons, while the 2020 edition was shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old Japanese player has not played since a first-round exit at the French Open and had already said her Wimbledon participation was in doubt due to the tournament's lack of ranking points in 2022.

The ATP and WTA made that call after Wimbledon chose to ban Russian and Belarusian players from participating due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

She had since posted footage of herself on social media undergoing rehab on her injury, and on Saturday wrote: "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time."

Osaka has won the US and Australian Opens twice each - but never made it beyond the third round at Wimbledon

Adding a wave and a grass emoji, she continued: "After the storm comes the calm. This is a saying that I'm actively trying to master.

"I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you're never gonna be used to them but it's how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character. I've been repeating mantras in my head a lot recently.

"I don't know if it's to subconsciously help myself through stressful times or to ease my mind into realising that everything will work out fine as long as I put the work in. Cause what more can you do?"

Osaka, who has never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, has not played since being knocked out in the first round of the French Open by Amanda Anisimova.

Eugenie Bouchard withdrew over issues relating to the tournament not carrying ranking points owing to its ban on Russian and Belarussian players

Eugenie Bouchard has also pulled out of Wimbledon, citing the lack of ranking points.

Bouchard has tumbled down the rankings following shoulder surgery but was allowed to enter Wimbledon under her protected ranking.

The 2014 runner-up said in a statement: "As much as I love Wimbledon, and skipping it makes me sad, using a PR [priority ranking] entry at a tournament with no ranking points doesn't make sense.

"I must choose wisely and use my PR entries at tournaments that will help me get back to where I want to be. I will now use my two Grand Slam PR entries for the US Open and Australian Open."

Leylah Fernandez, who lost the US Open final to Britain's Emma Raducanu, will also miss Wimbledon with a foot injury, while former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is also out due to an ankle problem.

Men's world No 2 Alexander Zverev is also out as he continues his recovery from surgery on torn ankle ligaments following his fall in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

The German will not have the chance to improve on fourth-round appearances in 2017 and 2021 at the All England Club.

Former world No 3 Dominic Thiem will also be absent after nine months out with a wrist injury.

Thiem's best showing at Wimbledon is a run to the fourth round in 2017.

