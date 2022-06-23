Nick Kyrgios: Australian out of Mallorca Championship with abdominal pain

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Mallorca before opposing off-court coaching

Australian Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Mallorca Championships due to pain in his abdominal muscle.

Kyrgios was scheduled to play Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in Mallorca but the 27-year-old was forced out of the contest with less than a week to go before the start of Wimbledon.

"I'm really sorry I'm going to have to withdraw from tonight's match here in Mallorca," Kyrgios said in a statement released by the organisers.

"I have been playing a lot of great matches lately and unfortunately I woke up with a pain in my abs. I went to see the tournament doctor right away and he advised that I don't play tonight."

Kyrgios reached the semi-finals in Stuttgart and Halle in recent weeks but will be unseeded when the main draw of the grass-court Grand Slam starts on Monday.

The Australian has slammed the ATP Tour's decision to trial off-court coaching, saying that the beauty of the sport where players had to figure things out on their own was being taken away.

The ATP will trial off-court coaching in the second half of the year, with players set to receive instructions in qualifying and main draw matches in tournaments including the US Open and the ATP Finals.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams and now coaches Simona Halep, congratulated the move by the ATP, but Kyrgios said he opposed the move.

"Completely disagree. Loses one of the only unique traits that no other sport had," Kyrgios said on Twitter.

"The player had to figure out things on his own. That was the beauty of it. What happens if a high profile player versus a low ranked player who doesn't have or (cannot) afford a coach?"

The trial commences from the week of July 11 and will run through to the season-ending ATP Finals in November.

