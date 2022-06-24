Andy Murray draws James Duckworth in Wimbledon opener, Emma Raducanu to play Alison van Uytvanck

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play James Duckworth in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships, while fellow Brit Emma Raducanu will start her tournament against Alison van Uytvanck.

Murray has struggled with an abdominal injury leading up to the Grand Slam and he has avoided an opening seed, with his first test next week coming in the form of Australian world No 77 Duckworth.

Raducanu, the 10th seed, has also seen her grass-court preparation disrupted by a side strain - pulling out of Nottingham and being unfit for Eastbourne - but took her place in the draw on Friday and will face the dangerous Van Uytvanck.

Van Uytvanck is ranked 46th in the world and recently won the grass-court 125 event in Italy.

Serena Williams will make her eagerly-awaited Wimbledon comeback against France's Harmony Tan.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is unseeded having not played a competitive singles match since limping out of last year's Championships with a hamstring injury, but avoided any of the big names in the draw.

British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie, seeded ninth, starts against Spain's Pablo Andujar while wild card Paul Jubb was given a standout first-round match against Nick Kyrgios.

In-form Jack Draper will open his campaign against Belgian wild card Zizou Bergs, who won the recent Challenger tournament in Ilkley.

Katie Boulter, who has been in excellent form on the grass, faces France's Clara Burel, with Jodie Burrage up against Lesia Tsurenko and Harriet Dart in action against world No 137 Rebeka Masarova.

Katie Swan faces Marta Kostyuk, while debutante Sonay Kartal meets Danka Kovinic and has the carrot of a potential second-round match against top seed Iga Swiatek.

Wimbledon singles: Top 10 men's and women's seeds Men's top 10 seeds Women's top 10 seeds (1) Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo (1) Iga Swiatek vs Jana Fett (2) Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo (2) Anett Kotaveit vs Bernada Pera (3) Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (3) One Jabeur vs Mirjam Bjoklund (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Ritschard (4) Paula Badosa vs Louisa Chirico (5) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff (5) Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives (6) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Maxime Cressy (6) Karolina Pliskova vs Tereza Martincova (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (7) Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova (8) Matteo Berrettini vs Cristian Garin (8) Jessica Pegula vs Donna Vekic (9) Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar (9) Garbine Muguruza vs Greet Minnen (10) Jannick Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka (10) Emma Raducanu vs Alison van Uytvanck

Standout ties and Murray and Raducanu's path

Murray's projected route to glory by seeding

First round - James Duckworth



Second round - John Isner



Third round - Jannick Sinner



Fourth round - Carlos Alcaraz



Quarter-final - Novak Djokovic



Semi-final - Hubert Hurkacz



Final - Rafael Nadal



Defending champion Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a seventh title and 21st Grand Slam title against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

Second seed Rafael Nadal, who is set to make his first appearance at Wimbledon since 2019 and is halfway to a career Grand Slam, faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

On the women's side, Williams has the chance to ease into the tournament against world No 113 Tan while top seed Swiatek opens her campaign against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Murray will be happy with his side of the draw having avoided some of the big names, though a potential second-round meeting against John Isner is on the cards.

Raducanu's projected route to glory by seeding

First round - Alison van Uytvanck



Second round - Caroline Garcia/Lily Miyazaki



Third round - Madison Keys



Round of 16 - Danielle Collins



Quarter-final - Ons Jabeur



Semi-final - Anett Kontaveit



Final - Iga Swiatek/Barbora Krejcikova/Paula Badosa



If advancing past Van Uytvanck, Raducanu could take on another British player, Yuriko Miyazaki, in the second round,

with Swan also drawn in the same section.

Raducanu, 19, has struggled since her incredible run to the US Open title in New York last September.

