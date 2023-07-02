Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Dan Evans begin campaigns

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, world No 1 Iga Swiatek and the outspoken Dan Evans are all in action on Monday as this year's Wimbledon Championships gets under way.

Djokovic claimed a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open last month to leapfrog Rafa Nadal and go three ahead of another great rival in Roger Federer, with the 36-year-old targeting an eighth crown at Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

Victory at the All England Club will leave Djokovic level with Margaret Court on 24 major titles atop the all-time list.

The Serb gets his quest for glory at a Wimbledon without either Federer or Nadal taking part for the first time in 25 years up and running as he faces Argentina's Pedro Cachin on Centre Court, with his preparation for the encounter helped by a training session with British veteran Andy Murray.

"It was great to have a hit with him on a championship court," Djokovic told Sky Sports. "We haven't done that in a while, it was like the gold old days. He's someone that is really inspirational to so many players around the world.

"In terms of my objectives and goals, they're always very high and still at this stage of my career I am able to perform well. That's what actually matters the most right now. I'm going to try play well here and maybe get another shot at the same result as last year. And as long as there's the drive, I'll be here."

Women's world No 1 Swiatek is on a mission to improve her modest record on grass courts at Wimbledon this year.

Swiatek won the US Open in 2022 and last month secured her second consecutive French Open crown. But while the 22-year-old has had success on hardcourts and clay, she is yet to win a tournament on grass and has yet to get past the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The Pole's overall win-loss record on the slick surface is 9-5, and she acknowledged she had to do better to be counted among the game's great players.

"I believe the best players, they can play on all surfaces. I want to become that kind of player who can play well on grass as well and feel comfortable there," Swiatek, who meets China's Zhu Lin on Court 1 on Monday, told reporters.

"I'm doing my best to just work on my skills. Last year I feel like we've done a pretty good job with my coach in terms of my touch and getting back slices and also playing the slice.

"This year I feel like we had more time to kind of focus on the basics, more time to also play matches. Yeah, I'm using that time as much as possible."

There are plenty of Britons in action on the opening day of the Championships.

All eyes will be on 27th seed Evans as he takes on France's Quentin Halys on Monday, after the 33-year-old had a controversial build-up to this year's tournament.

Over the past couple of months the outspoken Evans has criticised other British players for not playing enough tournaments, hit out at the elitist nature of the sport and claimed Emma Raducanu's US Open win papered over the domestic cracks.

Results on grass for home players have been broadly encouraging but Evans remains one of only three British singles players to earn entry to Wimbledon on their own rankings, with all the women needing wild cards.

"I was asked a few questions and I answered them honestly," said Evans. "I think that's what the players are supposed to do. I think we owe it back to you guys. I've had plenty of messages of support and plenty of messages of whatever the other word is.

"I've never made it personal towards anybody in particular. I've stated groups at certain rankings. I'm not singling people out. And I think we'd all agree it would be better if we had more players inside certain ranking brackets."

One of those wildcards, Katie Swan has been handed a tough start to her Wimbledon as she takes on 14th seed Belinda Bencic on Court 2 before Evans' match, while Jodie Burrage faces American Caty McNally and it is Diane Parry up first for Harriet Dart.

Who else is in action on Monday?

Two of the rising stars in men's tennis looking to take the challenge to Djokovic in Federer and Nadal's absence begin their 2023 Wimbledon campaigns on Monday.

French Open finalist and number four seed Casper Ruud takes on Frenchman Laurent Lokoli on Court One, while Italian number eight seed Jannik Sinner is the final match on Centre Court, up against Argentine Juan Maneul Cerundolo, after Djokovic and veteran Venus Williams' clash with Elina Svitolina.

Twenty-six years after her Wimbledon debut, Williams will be 43 this time around but is not feeling hindered by her advancing years.

"Tennis is something I had done my entire life," she said. "I have reached a level not many have, in anything. These tournaments mean a lot to me. It will be a privilege to play there [on Centre Court]."

Exciting teenager Coco Gauff is in the final match on Court 1, taking on fellow American Sofia Kenin.

Could there surprise be in store at SW19 this year?

Wimbledon has become increasingly elusive for those chasing a first Grand Slam, particularly with Djokovic's presence looming large in the men's draw. That is the task that awaits Alcaraz and co, while in the women's singles the draw remains as open as it has done since Serena Williams won her last of seven Wimbledon titles in 2016.

Since then, there have been five different winners, with Rybakina the reigning champion and Swiatek so far unable to translate her dominance elsewhere onto the grass.

Nevertheless, Swiatek is still being backed to come good on the surface, but names throughout the draw threaten to challenge the world No 1 and ensure her wait at Wimbledon goes on.

We take a look at six players to look out for at Wimbledon, from the outside contenders to the rising stars, and a couple of 30-plus hopefuls too.

Image: Andy Murray after a practice session for Wimbledon 2023 (PA Images)

Andy Murray believes his wealth of experience at Wimbledon can help propel him into the latter stages of a major tournament for the first time since 2017.

The 36-year-old two-time champion, who first featured at the All England Club in 2005, took on defending champion Novak Djokovic in a training set on Court 14 on Saturday.

Murray, who defeated the Serb to win the first of his Wimbledon titles a decade ago, last practised with his rival at the 2019 Australian Open - a miserable occasion that prompted him to go public on the extent of his hip injury.

"Where I am today in comparison to where I was then is night and day," Murray admitted. "Just from a mental perspective, my enjoyment of the game, and how I'm still able to compete with those guys.

"I didn't feel like I could really back then. I'm happy to be in that position still - I really enjoyed it."

Heather Watson revealed her delight when Wimbledon relaxed its strict dress code after female tennis players reported period anxiety and worry about playing in all-whites at the Grand Slam.

Traditionally, all players at Wimbledon have had to adhere to a strict dress code, but there has been a clamour for the All England Club to change their rules requiring players to wear all-white clothing.

Billie Jean King and Judy Murray are a few of the names who believe the rule created anxiety for players when they are on their period.

The dress code has now been reconsidered and altered to be more considerate for female players, who are able to play in coloured shorts under their tennis skirts to reduce worry around menstrual cycles.

"When Wimbledon announced that about the under-shorts I was so happy because it makes such a big difference," a delighted Watson told Sky's Jacquie Beltrao.

"I speak openly about my period and being on my period. I don't think it's a taboo subject. I would love for people to talk about it more, especially women in sport.

"So, when I heard this I was really happy because last year I went on the pill to stop myself bleeding because I knew we had to wear white under-shorts, and I didn't want to face any embarrassment.

