Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon due to torn ligament in wrist

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his wrist, the tennis star has confirmed on social media.

In a statement on Sunday, Kyrgios said: "Hey Everyone, I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year.

"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca.

"As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."

The Australian finished runner-up last year but has missed the Australian and French Open through injury issues, missing his home Grand Slam with a knee injury before sitting out of Roland Garros after suffering a foot injury.

He was due to play David Goffin in the first round on Court 1 on Monday. As a result, Casper Ruud's match has been moved from Court 2 to 1 to replace Kyrgios' - with Kyrgios' replacement in the draw decided after 10:30am Monday.