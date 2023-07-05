Wimbledon: Just Stop Oil interrupt play at Court 18 in match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov

Play was interrupted at Wimbledon when Just Stop Oil members made a protest on Court 18.

Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro were in the early stages of the second set in their first-round match when the protest happened.

Two protesters came on court with T-shirts that were revealed to say 'Just Stop Oil' and threw orange confetti and jigsaw pieces. A woman was escorted off court as a man sat down cross-legged before being taken away.

Just Stop Oil have also made protests at high-profile sporting events, including the second men's Ashes Test at Lord's, the Premiership rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

"Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds," said a Wimbledon spokesperson.

"Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain delay, play is about to resume."

Image: Ball girls clear confetti from the court at Wimbledon following a Just Stop Oil protest

Incident comes after questions about long Wimbledon queues

Sky Sports' Danyal Khan:

"We have had so many suspensions of play due to the rain. The players had come out to resume that match before two protesters from Just Stop Oil went onto the court and threw confetti and puzzle pieces all amongst the court.

"There was orange confetti on the court, the players came off and the referee suspended play. It was kind of short-lived in a way because there was another rain delay.

"The rain came down quite soon after as the ball boys and girls were picking up the confetti one by one to clean the court. They managed to get a hoover out to clean it up.

"We understand the protesters were taken away by police, taken off site. This all comes in the context when we heard from Sally Bolton, the CEO of the All England Club around the enhanced checks we have seen in the last few days and pictures of the long queues and long security checks.

"We understand the enhanced police presence was to look at protests like this and minimise disruption of play. That did happen but it was somewhat short-lived due to the rain that happened soon after."