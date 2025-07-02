Emma Raducanu tennis schedule, next match, ranking, latest results and how to watch live on Sky Sports Tennis

Stay up to speed with the latest news and results as British tennis star Emma Raducanu looks to find form in 2025.

Where is Raducanu playing next?

Emma Raducanu has returned to Wimbledon, the scene of her 2021 breakthrough, troubled by a back problem since competing at Strasbourg in May.

However, she came through her first-round encounter with fellow Brit Mimi Xu 6-3 6-3 before producing arguable her best performance for years with another 6-3 6-3 success, but this time over 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Raducanu will take on world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round on Friday.

Emma Raducanu profile Age: 22

Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Lives: Bromley, Kent

Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Grand Slam titles: US Open 2021

Raducanu has entered the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington from July 21-27, where she will make her third appearance at the hard-court event in preparation for the US Open.

The Grand Slam dates are locked in for the rest of the year, with Raducanu due to compete at the US Open at Flushing Meadows (August 25-September 7) - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

What is Raducanu's current ranking?

In this episode of Sky Sports Editions, we meet a passionate lover of the arts who refuses to be boxed in - Raducanu. Some footage provided is courtesy of IMG

Raducanu returned to British No 1 after overtaking Katie Boulter following her run to the quarter-finals at Queen's Club and is currently ranked world No 40.

Her career-high ranking was No 10, back in July 2022.

Who is Raducanu's coach?

Image: Raducanu is currently being coached by Mark Petchey

Raducanu is currently being coached by former British No 1 Mark Petchey.

She took a break from the WTA Tour following her run to the Miami Open quarter-finals and instead took part in a training block with Petchey - who had helped her in Florida - ahead of the clay-court swing, working on her serve.

Raducanu has been without a permanent coach since parting ways with Nick Cavaday in January. Before adding Petchey to her team, the British tennis star had a two-week trial period with Vladimir Platenik.

Petchey has previously coached former world No 1 Andy Murray into the world's top 50.

How has Raducanu's 2025 gone so far?

Emma Raducanu's 2025 results Tournament Result Australian Open Third round Singapore Open First round Abu Dhabi Open First round Qatar Open First round Dubai Championships Second round BNP Paribas Open First round Indian Wells First round Miami Open Quarter-finals Madrid Open Second round Italian Open Fourth round Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 16 French Open Second round Queen's Club Quarter-finals Eastbourne Open Second round

Raducanu began her 2025 campaign at the Australian Open where she reached the third round, losing to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The British No 2 returned to action at the Singapore Open where she lost a gruelling three-hour battle to world No 101 Cristina Bucsa from Spain in the first round.

Further disappointing first-round losses followed in the space of a week, first in Abu Dhabi against former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and then to Ekaterina Alexandrova in Qatar.

She snapped a four-match losing streak with victory over former world No 3 Maria Sakkari in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, only to fall to a straight-sets loss against Karolina Muchova in the next round.

Raducanu returned to action at Indian Wells in March, losing in the first round to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima before putting together a superb run in Miami.

Highlights of Raducanu against Jessica Pegula from the quarter-final of the Miami Open

But Raducanu recorded her best result in a WTA 1000 event when she reached the quarter-finals of the Miami Open in March, weeks on from being knocked out in the first round at Indian Wells.

Raducanu pulled out of Great Britain's team for the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round with ties scheduled against Netherlands and Germany, which Britain won to reach the finals later this year.

Her clay-court season began at the Madrid Open, where she impressively recorded a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens in the opening round before losing out to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in a competitive 6-4 2-6 6-2 second-round match.

Raducanu beat Maya Joint, Jil Teichmann and Veronika Kudermetova before falling short against fourth seed Coco Gauff in the last 16 of the Italian Open in Rome.

Highlights of Raducanu against Coco Gauff from the Italian Open

At the Strasbourg Open, Raducanu defeated world No 17 Daria Kasatkina in what was her first career win over a top-20 player on clay, but then needed treatment on her back during a 4-6 6-1 6-3 loss to Danielle Collins at the last-16 stage.

At the French Open, Raducanu opened her campaign with a first-round victory over China's Wang Xinyu but then suffered a second-round defeat to four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, losing 6-1 6-2.

At Queen's Club, Raducanu defeated Cristina Bucșa 6-1 6-2 and Rebecca Sramkova 6-4 6-1 to make the quarter-finals before bowing out to top seed Qinwen Zheng 6-2 6-4.

She missed the Berlin Open but took part at the Eastbourne Open. The seventh seed beat Ann Li but then lost to Australian Maya Joint, despite making a miraculous recovery from 5-2 down in the deciding set before losing in the tie-break.

How many Grand Slam titles has Raducanu won?

Highlights of Raducanu's historic win at the 2021 US Open

So far, the 2021 US Open victory remains Raducanu's sole success in a major tournament.

She reached the fourth round in Wimbledon that year - a feat she matched in 2024 and might have bettered were it not for injury - but at the Australian and French Opens, she has never progressed beyond the third round.

