Wimbledon in 2024: 10 to watch as Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner descend on SW19

The world's best tennis players are descending on SW19 hoping for success at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal is missing and Novak Djokovic battling to recover from knee surgery in time, but a host of contenders remain.

Here are 10 players trying to follow in the footsteps of last year's champions Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova...

Iga Swiatek: A clay master, who is yet to conquer grass

Swiatek has already proved herself as this generation's clay-court master, winning her fourth French Open title in five years last month. Grass, though, remains a work in progress for the Pole, despite her success at junior level.

Image: Poland's Iga Swiatek clinched her fourth French Open title in the last five years in June - her fifth Grand Slam title

Indeed, the 23-year-old has yet to taste trophy success on grass at WTA 250, 500 or 1000 level, in addition to Grand Slams, amongst her 22 titles to date (12 won on hard court, 10 won on clay).

Swiatek showed promising signs last year before a quarter-final loss to Elina Svitolina and will look to continue a 19-match winning streak.

Carlos Alcaraz: Tennis' next superstar?

Alcaraz showed remarkably fast development on grass last summer, winning Queen's and then his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, defeating Djokovic in a pulsating five-setter.

Image: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz heads to Wimbledon as the French Open champion for the first time

The Spaniard, 21, added a first clay-court Slam title in Paris last month and is a man very much for the big occasion.

Defeat by Britain's Jack Draper at Queen's last week was a blow but only a minor setback.

Coco Gauff: The up-and-comer on the women's tour

Gauff has left her teenage years behind and returns to Wimbledon as a Grand Slam champion having lifted the US Open trophy last year.

She followed that up with semi-final appearances at the Australian Open and in Paris, losing to the eventual champion each time.

The 20-year-old suffered a shock first-round loss at Wimbledon last year, something she will no doubt be keen to rectify.

Jannik Sinner: 2024's world No 1

Sinner has been the man of 2024 so far, winning his first Slam title at the Australian Open and usurping Djokovic as world No 1.

The 22-year-old Italian has lost only three matches all season and began his grass-court campaign with a first title on the surface in Halle.

It would be no surprise if the final was another clash between the sport's two biggest young stars in Sinner and Alcaraz.

Aryna Sabalenka: The power player on the cusp at Wimbledon

Is this Sabalenka's year to go all the way at the All England Club?

The big-hitting Belarusian has a game built for grass but has fallen just short of reaching the final on her last two appearances.

Image: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka clinched the Australian Open Grand Slam title this year

The 26-year-old powered her way to a second successive Australian Open title in January without dropping a set but is nursing a shoulder problem.

Tommy Paul: The American athlete

Winning the Queen's Club title on Sunday lifted 27-year-old Paul above Taylor Fritz to become the new American No 1.

He has already shown his capabilities at the Slams, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open last year, while his solid groundstrokes and brilliant athleticism make him a hard nut to crack.

Mirra Andreeva: The promising youngster

Andreeva only turned 17 in April but she has already racked up two Grand Slam fourth-round appearances and a semi-final, having beaten a poorly Sabalenka in the last eight at Roland Garros.

The Russian, whose game is mature well beyond her years, will be seeded at a Slam for the first time and will look to go further than last year's run to the last 16.

Jack Draper: The Brit in form

Paul edged out Draper in the quarter-finals at Queen's, bringing to an end the best week of the 22-year-old's career.

The young British star claimed his first ATP Tour title in style in Stuttgart before earning his biggest win against Alcaraz on home soil.

Just as encouragingly, he has stayed fit this year, and he will be seeded at a Slam for the first time.

Katie Boulter: Britain's next hope on the women's side

Katie Boulter is a name no player will want to find in their section of the draw.

The British No 1 has built brilliantly on her grass-court breakthrough last summer, winning a WTA Tour 500 title in San Diego and then successfully defending the trophy in Nottingham earlier this month.

She will be seeded for the first time and will hope her powerful game can do some real damage.

Alexander Zverev: A contender for sure

The German is yet to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but, having recovered from ankle surgery two years ago, he is in the form of his life.

Zverev reached his second Grand Slam final in Paris last month, losing agonisingly in five sets to Alcaraz. If he can find his feet on the grass, the 27-year-old could be a hard man to stop.

