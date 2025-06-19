Petra Kvitova: Two-time Wimbledon champion announces her retirement from professional tennis
Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova has called time on her tennis career; Follow scores and reports and you watch all the action from the ATP and WTA tours on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app
Thursday 19 June 2025 14:36, UK
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced her retirement from professional tennis with the US Open being her final tournament.
The Czech left-hander was the first player born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title when she defeated Maria Sharapova in the 2011 final.
Kvitova went on to reclaim the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2014 - defeating Canadian Eugenie Bouchard for the loss of just three games.
- Tennis news | Latest scores, results and schedule 📝
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
The 35-year-old is currently ranked world No 572 and returned from a 17-month maternity break last February.
"While no such decision is ever easy to make, for me this is a happy moment! I will leave the sport with the biggest smile on my face - the same smile you've seen from me on and off court throughout my whole career," said Kvitova, who was awarded a wild card for this year's Wimbledon.
She lost in the first round of a WTA 500 event on grass at Queen's Club earlier this month.
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.