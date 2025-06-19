Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has announced her retirement from professional tennis with the US Open being her final tournament.

The Czech left-hander was the first player born in the 1990s to win a Grand Slam title when she defeated Maria Sharapova in the 2011 final.

Kvitova went on to reclaim the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2014 - defeating Canadian Eugenie Bouchard for the loss of just three games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Varvara Gracheva came from a set down to defeat Petra Kvitova after which she paid tribute to the former world No 2

The 35-year-old is currently ranked world No 572 and returned from a 17-month maternity break last February.

"While no such decision is ever easy to make, for me this is a happy moment! I will leave the sport with the biggest smile on my face - the same smile you've seen from me on and off court throughout my whole career," said Kvitova, who was awarded a wild card for this year's Wimbledon.

She lost in the first round of a WTA 500 event on grass at Queen's Club earlier this month.

