Wimbledon: Coco Gauff suffers shock first-round loss to Dayana Yastremska as women's second seed is knocked out

Coco Gauff became the biggest seed to fall across the opening two days of Wimbledon as the American second seed was beaten in straight sets by Dayana Yastremska.

Fresh from her second Grand Slam win at the French Open, Gauff looked a shadow of her best self only a month on from that triumph - her serve, in particular, deserting her as she sent down nine double faults while being broken four times in the 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 defeat.

"I feel like mentally I was a little bit overwhelmed with everything that came after [the French Open]," a tearful Gauff said in her post-match press conference. "I didn't feel like I had enough time to celebrate and also get back into it."

Women's seeds to fall in first round #2 Gauff #3 Pegula #5 Zheng #9 Badosa #15 Muchova #20 Ostapenko #25 Frech #26 Kostyuk #27 Linette #32 Kessler

She added: "I definitely was struggling in the locker room. I don't like losing. I just feel a little bit disappointed in how I showed up today."

Even though Gauff's big breakthrough came at the All England Club when, just 15 years old in 2019, she beat Venus Williams in her opening match and made it all the way to the fourth round, the grass court tournament has proven to be her least successful major, the only one where she has failed to reach the semi-finals.

It was admittedly a tough draw for Gauff against the world No 42 from Ukraine, but one she will have still expected to navigate. Instead, the 21-year-old exits a major in the first round for just the third time in her career, and first since 2023, which was also at Wimbledon.

"I think it's just changing my playing style a little bit, which is difficult," she said.

"I have faith that if I can make these adjustments, I can do well here. I really do want to do well here."

In all across the opening two days of Wimbledon, a grand total of 23 seeds - 13 men and 10 women - are already out, tying the most at any Grand Slam tournament since they began seeding 32 players in each singles bracket in 2001.

Men's seeds to fall in first round #3 Zverev #7 Musetti #8 Rune #9 Medvedev #16 Cerundolo #18 Humbert #20 Popyrin #24 Tsitsipas #27 Shapovalov #28 Bublik #30 Michelsen #31 Griekspor #32 Berrettini

Djokovic survives late-evening scare to set up Evans match

Image: Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round win late on Tuesday evening

Novak Djokovic somewhat limped to a late-evening victory over Alexandre Muller on Centre Court to set up a second-round meeting with Great Britain's Dan Evans on Thursday.

The 38-year-old, searching for a 25th Grand Slam singles title to take him clear of Margaret Court, received a medical timeout after losing a second-set tie-breaker to the 41st-ranked Frenchman but ultimately rallied to a 6-1 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 6-2 win clinched at 10.30pm, shortly before the 11pm curfew.

Monday saw seven British players record victories at the All England Club, the best tally on any day of the Championships in the Open era. And the wait for an eighth home player to reach the second round was ended at 4.48pm when Evans beat fellow Briton Jay Clarke 6-1 7-5 6-2 to set up the meeting with Djokovic. It was the 35-year-old's first Wimbledon win in four years.

Image: Dan Evans is through to the second round at Wimbledon for the first time in four years

"I'd love it to be on Centre, to get a chance to play him [Djokovic]," Evans said after his win. "He's at the latter end of his career and I'd go out there and give it a really good go. It would be special in England to play the greatest of all time."

Elsewhere in the men's draw, world No 1 Jannik Sinner eased into the second round, needing just an hour and 48 minutes to dispose of his Italian compatriot Luca Nardi 6-4 6-3 6-0.

American fifth seed Taylor Fritz defeated France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7 (8-10) 6-7 (8-10) 6-4 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in a match suspended on Monday evening with the pair level at two sets each.

Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Italian seventh seed and last year's semi-finalist Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 4-6 7-5 6-1

Defeats for No 3 seeds Zverev and Pegula

Along with Gauff, two of the biggest seed casualties on Tuesday at Wimbledon were men's and women's world No 3s, Alexander Zverev and Jessica Pegula.

Zverev and Arthur Rinderknech were locked at one set apiece on Monday when play was stopped but, after resuming on Centre Court the following afternoon, it was the Frenchman who ground out a 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 6-4 victory.

It was Zverev's first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2019 and leaves the 28-year-old still searching for a first major after 38 attempts.

Pegula struggled to explain away her shock Wimbledon exit as she praised the "insane" performance of opponent Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Last year's US Open runner-up crashed out following a 6-2 6-3 defeat to the Italian world No 116 in just 58 minutes.

Asked what went wrong, the 31-year-old American replied: "I don't know. She played absolutely incredible tennis.

"Do I think I played the best match ever? No. But I definitely don't think I was playing bad. It's really a bummer to lose. I haven't lost first round of a Slam in a very long time, so that sucks."

Cocciaretto, who had only once before defeated a top-10 player, spectacularly turned the tables on Pegula, having suffered a 6-4 6-0 round-three loss to her at the All England Club in 2023.

Defending champ Krejcikova comes through scare

Defending women's singles champion Barbora Krejcikova was tested by promising 20-year-old Alexandra Eala, losing the first set before finding her form late in a 3-6 6-2 6-1 win.

Image: Defending women's champion Barbora Krejcikova came back from a set down to win her first-round match

Eala is the first player from the Philippines to appear in the main draw at Wimbledon in the Open era and Krejcikova was full of praise for her afterwards.

"I mean, what the hell [kind of tennis] she played in the first set?," the reigning champion said of her young opponent.

"She was smashing the ball and cleaning the lines, so wow, wow. She's going to be really good in a couple of years."

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, seeded eighth, is yet to conquer Wimbledon but showed positive signs as she beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1, while Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva advanced after a 6-3 6-3 victory over Mayar Sherif.

The women's draw is now without three of its top five seeds after No 5 Qinwen Zheng of China, the Olympic champion, suffered a third successive Wimbledon first-round defeat, beaten 7-5 4-6 6-1 by Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova.

Elsewhere, US 10th seed Emma Navarro knocked out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with a 6-3 6-1 victory in a match that lasted exactly an hour. It marked Kvitova's final appearance at Wimbledon before heading into retirement.

Queen's champion Tatjana Maria, who reached the semi-finals in 2022, also made an early exit as she lost in three sets to American Katie Volynets.

