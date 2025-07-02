Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu beats Marketa Vondrousova to set up meeting with Aryna Sabalenka

Emma Raducanu knocked out 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 6-3 to set up a blockbuster third-round clash with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The British No 1 came armed with a combination of power, precision and finesse to defeat an in-form Vondrousova, who in the lead-up to this year's tournament won the grass-court title in Berlin.

Raducanu, fresh from defeating fellow Brit Mimi Xu in the first round, looked at home on Centre Court but next faces the daunting task of facing top seed and three-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.

Image: Raducanu will take on Aryna Sabalenka in a tasty third-round encounter on Friday

"I think today I played really, really well," said the 22-year-old. "There were some points I have no idea how I turned around.

"I knew playing Marketa it was going to be an extremely difficult match. She's won this tournament and it's a huge, huge achievement. I'm so happy with how I focused and put my game on the court.

Raducanu mixed up her tactics, varying pace and angles, and drew first blood, drilling a backhand pass down the line to break for 4-2.

She immediately dropped serve but Vondrousova threw in two double faults to give Raducanu a helping hand to a third break in succession, and this time the home favourite found the serving she needed to clinch the opening set.

It was a tactically astute set from Raducanu, and she continued in the same vein in the second, breaking the Vondrousova serve again to lead 2-1.

The Czech was left looking in her box in frustration at some of the patterns of play from Raducanu, who defended well but did not miss a chance to step in, especially on her backhand.

The only disappointment was that the 22-year-old could not force a second break earlier but she held her serve impressively and clinched a fuss-free victory on her first match point when Vondrousova sent a backhand wide.

Raducanu added: "I'm just so happy I get to play another match here. (Sabalenka) is number one in the world, so dominant, has won literally everything. I'm just so happy how I performed. I guess there's no pressure at all on me."

Sabalenka restored order at Wimbledon by powering her way to a showdown with Raducanu thanks to a thrilling straight-sets win over Marie Bouzkova.

The women's draw was blown wide open on Tuesday when three of the top five players - French Open champion Coco Gauff, world number three Jessica Pegula and Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen - crashed out in a string of first-round shocks.

But top seed Sabalenka's quest for a maiden Wimbledon title remains on track following a 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory over Czech world No 48 Bouzkova in a big-hitting battle on Centre Court.

"Honestly, it's very sad to see so many top players lose in the first round but you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results," she said in her on-court interview.

"Of course, you're going to know the overall picture but it's better just to take it one step at a time. I hope it is no upsets anymore in this tournament - if you know what I mean! I'm really happy to be through this difficult round."

Tarvet gives Alcaraz run for his money

British qualifier Oliver Tarvet gave Carlos Alcaraz a few scares before bowing out of Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old will not see much of the £99,000 he has earned for reaching the second round as he is still a US college student playing under national association rules.

But Tarvet still enjoyed his Centre Court debut despite being unable to cash in on an inconsistent display from the defending champion, eventually losing an entertaining encounter 6-1 6-4 6-4.

Truly unbelievable from Alcaraz

16th consecutive win at Wimbledon



20th consecutive win, the longest win streak of his career



More match wins than anyone on tour this season



22 years old



✅44th win of 2025



"Big praise to Oliver," said 22-year-old Alcaraz. "Only his second match on the tour and I just love his game. Some great tennis. I had to be really focused and play my best tennis."

Norrie and Kartal surge into third round; Boulter bows out

Image: Cameron Norrie battled back from a set down to upset American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe

Cameron Norrie battled back from a set down to triumph in his second-round clash against the American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe.

The British No 3 hit top form to beat Tiafoe 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-5 and reach the third round for the fourth time in five years.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Norrie said: "I was really happy when I saw the schedule. I saw I was on Court One and that's my favourite court. It's an amazing atmosphere and we both played a really high level.

"I just stayed calm and played point by point. It was so nice to play Frances at such a big match. I served really well in that last game and (the crowd) were amazing in that last game, so thank you.

"You just feel goosebumps. It's such a special court and such a special tournament. I just walked out and smiled as much as I could. And then you have to go out to battle. I'm really happy with my level today."

Norrie was broken in the fifth game of the first set to put him on the back foot.

But the 29-year-old seemed energised by a vocal Court One crowd in the second, which saw his rival fail to follow through on three break points at 4-4 - a shortcoming that allowed the 2022 semi-finalist to rally and get a break of his own to level the match.

Norrie's forehand began to cause the American plenty of problems in the third set, but after breaking Tiafoe's serve he was swiftly broken back as the bog-serving American relied on his ability to gain points via aces.

The tables were then turned once again when Norrie broke serve, again courtesy of his huge forehand, and proceeded to successfully serve for the third set.

Tiafoe then disappeared off court for a lengthy comfort break, coming back in a fresh outfit to face a fourth set with an opponent who was clearly warming to the task.

Though trailing, the American did not fold easily and break points were passed between the pair, with the momentum looking at times to be favouring Tiafoe as he threatened to regain control of the match.

Norrie held his nerve, however, and blips from his adversary meant he was able to pull off a mighty victory and book a likely clash with Queen's finalist Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

Image: Sonay Kartal celebrates victory over Viktoriya Tomova

Sonay Kartal shone on her favourite court once again as she eased through to the third round.

The 23-year-old developed an affinity for Court Three during her breakthrough run to the last 32 a year ago, and she claimed her best victory at a Grand Slam there on Monday by beating 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

That set up a clash with Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova for which Kartal was a big favourite and she showed the form that has carried her to a top-50 ranking this season in a 6-2 6-2 victory.

One will be a Wimbledon quarter-finalist

Kartal



Parry



Pavlyuchenkova



Krueger



Osaka



"She's an incredible competitor," said Kartal, who will now try to break new ground by making the fourth round at a Slam for the first time. "l knew I was going to have to go out and win that match. I felt good, I felt like I was seeing it, hitting it very clean, so I think I just had one of those days where it was a very good day at the office.

"This tournament I really wanted to show I'm at this level now, I can consistently play. After the match against Jelena I had so much confidence and I feel like with each match out here and on the grass I'm growing in confidence."

Image: Home hope Katie Boulter was stunned by Solana Sierra

Katie Boulter's Grand Slam struggles continued after she blew a one-set lead to suffer a shock defeat to little-known Argentinian rookie Solana Sierra.

The British No 2 began the tournament in promising fashion by masterminding a statement three-set upset against ninth seed Paula Badosa.

But having gone from underdog to overwhelming favourite in the space of two days, she made another premature exit at a major after meekly going down 6-7 (7-9) 6-2 6-1 to 21-year-old Sierra, who became the first Argentinian woman to reach round three of the Championships since Gisela Dulko in 2009.

Image: Billy Harris went down to defeat against Nuno Borges (left)

British wild card Billy Harris was unable to build on his maiden Grand Slam win as he was beaten in straight sets by world No 37 Nuno Borges.

Harris had knocked out veteran Dusan Lajovic in round one but found Portugal's Borges too strong.

The 30-year-old from Nottingham had two set points in a third-set tie-break but was unable to convert either in a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (9-7) defeat on Court Two.

