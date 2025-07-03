Wimbledon: Jack Draper's dreams of winning maiden Grand Slam title shattered after shock second-round exit to Marin Cilic

Jack Draper's dreams of winning his maiden Wimbledon title were ended by a shock second-round defeat to veteran Marin Cilic on Court One.

Cilic rolled back the years with a sublime performance, hitting 53 winners in a 6-4 6-3 1-6 6-4 victory, but this will be a bitter pill for Draper, who has elevated himself into the world's top four but is still yet to go beyond the second round at his home Grand Slam.

British fans could have been forgiven for thinking Cilic had retired, with the Croatian back at the All England Club for the first time in four years.

A knee problem that required two operations and kept him out for the better part of two years might have been the end but Cilic was determined to come back.

Brits left in the singles at Wimbledon 2025

✅Emma Raducanu



✅Sonay Kartal



✅Cameron Norrie



All play on Friday



Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Draper said the loss was one of the worst of his career: "Very frustrated. Obviously really upset. Probably one of the toughest losses, I feel. I thought Cilic played an incredible match from start to finish. Didn't let up. He deserved the win, but it hurts a lot."

Cilic returned to the top 100 by winning the second-tier Challenger event in Nottingham last month.

From the start of this contest, Cilic showed he has not lost the metronomic quality of his flat, deep groundstrokes.

Draper's weapons have been the talk of tennis this year but here he found himself on the back foot and scrambling several feet behind the baseline to try to find any semblance of control.

Cilic, who lost to Roger Federer in the 2017 showpiece, three years after winning his only Grand Slam title at the US Open, was returning Draper's serves back to his feet and seizing any chance he had to drill the ball into the corners.

Draper might have thought he had dodged a bullet when he recovered from 0-40 in the eighth game, letting out a loud shout of 'come on', but Cilic played an incredible returning game two games later, ending it with a clean return winner on his first set point.

Image: Draper's match was strangely not scheduled for Centre Court

Draper was in deep trouble when he dropped serve again, with Cilic winning five games in a row in the second set.

Having been dumped out of the French Open in the fourth round by an inspired Alexander Bublik last month, Draper must have been having deja vu as Cilic continued to play at a level miles above his ranking of 83.

Going into the third set, the British No 1 suddenly decided to go for broke. Leading 2-1, Draper drew gasps from the crowd with a ferociously struck forehand and moved to 0-40.

Cilic saved the first two break points but on the third, after his ball-bouncing habit had finally earned him a time violation, he was unable to cope with a Draper backhand drilled down the line.

It was the breakthrough the 23-year-old desperately needed, and it was swiftly followed by a second break to give Draper and the crowd some much-needed hope.

A mishit Draper forehand gave Cilic two break points in the eighth game but the home hope clung on, a forehand from the Croatian on the second peeping over the net tape but falling back on his side.

Draper was in trouble again two games later, though, and this time a netted forehand gave Cilic match point, which the Croatian took.

"In this part of my career, to come back to play at this level, in front of this crowd, against Jack, it's just incredible," Cilic said.

Marin Cilic: His last three years

2023: Knee surgery



2024: Another knee surgery



2025: First Grand Slam R3 since 2022



✅38th career top 10 win (2nd of 2025)



36 years young… he’s still got it!



Djokovic cruises into 19th Wimbledon third round

Image: Novak Djokovic stayed on course for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic moved one win away from a century of match wins at Wimbledon after dispatching Dan Evans 6-3 6-2 6-0 with ominous efficiency.

"I knew it was going to be a special atmosphere on the court today, a Brit in Britain is never easy to face," said Djokovic.

"He's a good quality player that possesses a lot of talent. Sometimes you have these kind of days where everything goes your way."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Wild card Evans, now 35 and ranked 154 in the world, had won their only previous career meeting, in Monte Carlo four years ago.

But Djokovic quickly upped the ante, with Evans having to save nine break points in the first set before succumbing to the 10th to trail 5-3.

It was relentless from the 38-year-old, who held to love with an ace to clinch a first set in which he dropped just three points on his own serve.

Novak Djokovic improves to 35-1 against players competing in their home Slams

4-0 vs Australians at the Australian Open



12-0 vs Frenchmen at Roland-Garros



6-1 vs Brits at Wimbledon



13-0 vs Americans at the US Open



The one man to beat him?



Sir Andy Murray



If that set was impressive, the second was almost impeccable. Djokovic hit 12 winners, made just one unforced error, won every point on his first serve and gave Evans only two on his second.

Djokovic, who openly admits this year's Championships is his best chance of winning a record 25th grand slam title, would not take his foot off Evans' throat, completing victory in just an hour and 47 minutes.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner took just an hour and 40 minutes to defeat Australian Aleksandar Vukic 6-1 6-1 6-3 and set up a meeting with Spain's Pedro Martinez on Saturday.

19 men's seed are already out in Wimbledon 🪦

❌Zverev (3)



❌Draper (4)



❌Musetti (7)



❌Rune (8)



❌Medvedev (9)



❌Cerundolo (16)



❌Tiafoe (12)



❌Paul (13)



❌Humbert (18)



❌Popyrin (20)



❌Machac (21)



❌Lehecka (23)



❌Tsitsipas (24)



❌Auger-Aliassime (25)



❌Shapovalov (27)



❌Bublik (28)



❌Michelsen (30)



❌Griekspoor (31)



❌Berrettini (32)



Aryna Sabalenka is the last top five seeds standing in the women’s draw:



1. Aryna Sabalenka



2. Coco Gauff ❌



3. Jessica Pegula ❌



4. Jasmine Paolini ❌



5. Qinwen Zheng ❌



Pinnington Jones and Fery fall to defeat

Image: Jack Pinnington Jones (right) is consoled by Flavio Cobolli following defeat on Court 18

Jack Pinnington Jones' Grand Slam debut ended in straight sets after he was overpowered by Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in round two of Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old rookie - a close friend of British No 1 Jack Draper - was beaten 6-1 7-6 (8-6) 6-2.

The world No 281 departs his maiden major with the consolation of £99,000 in prize money following his first-round victory over Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry.

Image: Luciano Darderi (right) shakes hands with Arthur Fery after a straight-sets win

British wild card Arthur Fery was unable to mount a comeback as his second-round tie with Luciano Darderi, which started on Wednesday, resumed on Court Two with the Italian two sets up.

Darderi took the third set to secure a 6-4 6-3 6-3 victory in two hours and 21 minutes on Court Two.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina also progressed to round three in the women's event.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.