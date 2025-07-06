Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie reaches quarter-finals and could face Carlos Alcaraz as Sonay Kartal is beaten

Britain's last remaining hope in singles Cameron Norrie made it through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon after beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry in five sets.

The 29-year-old led by two sets and had a match point in the third, but was taken to a fifth by the towering Chilean.

However, Norrie held his nerve in the decider and did not drop serve all day in a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 victory over a gruelling four hours and 27 minutes to return to the last eight for the first time since 2022.

Kartal's dream run ended by veteran Pavlyuchenkova

Image: Sonay Kartal's run at Wimbledon was ended by veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Sonay Kartal's fine Wimbledon run ended with a fourth-round loss to veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Kartal was eventually overpowered by the 34-year-old former French Open finalist in a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 defeat, but the result was overshadowed by a problem with the electronic line-calling system that led Pavlyuchenkova to allege home bias.

On game point serving at 4-4, Pavlyuchenkova was convinced a Kartal shot had landed long but the technology was not working at the time - which Wimbledon organisers later attributed to human error - and the point was replayed.

"STOP STOP" was heard across the court and confusion then reigned as umpire Nico Helwerth picked up his telephone for advice. Television replays showed that Pavlyuchenkova was correct and the ball had landed well out.

But instead of her being awarded the game, Helwerth said that because the technology had failed, the point must be replayed. Eventually the Russian lost the game, allowing Kartal to serve for the first set.

Pavlyuchenkova went on to lose the game, leaving Kartal serving for the opening set, and she furiously told umpire Nico Helwerth at the change of ends: "Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fired-up by the injustice of it all, she showed true grit to raise her game and from then on was the better player, striking a total of 36 winners to Kartal's 14 as she moved through to the quarter-finals here for the first time since losing at that stage to Serena Williams in 2016.

Pavlyuchenkova discussed the matter with Helwerth after the match, and she said: "It was very confusing in the beginning because the ball looked very long to me.

"It was a very crucial moment in the match. I expected a different decision. I just thought also the chair umpire could take the initiative. That's why he's there sitting on the chair. He also saw it out, he told me after the match. I don't know if it's something to do because she's local.

"I think we are losing a little bit of the charm of actually having human beings. Like during Covid, we didn't have ball boys. It just becomes a little bit weird and robot sort of orientated.

"They're very good at giving fines, though, and code violations. This they don't miss because every time any little thing, they are just right there on it. I would prefer they looked at the lines and call the errors better."

While she had hoped to go further, the consolation for Kartal is that she will hit a new career-high ranking next Monday of around 44 and will surpass her childhood rival Emma Raducanu as British No 2.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kartal said: "I'm obviously pretty devastated to not get the win. People were saying to me that the draw had really opened up but I think she played like a seed today.

"She was seeing the ball so well, taking it super early right from the very first point. She played two games which was almost unplayable for me. I think I did well to keep it as tight as I did.

"A few mistakes at not ideal times. I think that was the only difference today. I'm proud of the week that I've had, for sure.

"I've proved to myself that I can go deep into Slams, I can beat some of the best players on tour. I'm going to go away with a lot of motivation."

Great match

Sabalenka



36 Winners, 18 Unforced Errors



Mertens



25 Winners, 18 Unforced Errors



World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka maintained her stranglehold over Belgian Elise Mertens with a hard-fought 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory to reach the quarter-finals as she bids for a maiden title at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.