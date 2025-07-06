Wimbledon: Cameron Norrie reaches quarter-finals with Carlos Alcaraz next as Sonay Kartal is beaten

Britain's last remaining hope in singles Cameron Norrie made it through to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon after beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry in five sets.

The 29-year-old led by two sets and had a match point in the third, but was taken to a fifth by the towering Chilean.

However, Norrie held his nerve in the decider and did not drop serve all day in a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (7-9) 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 victory over a gruelling four hours and 27 minutes to return to the last eight for the first time since 2022.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Norrie (left) and Jarry were involved in a heated argument at the net following their match

Norrie, the world No 61, a semi-finalist here in 2022 is now only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Andy Murray and now the last home player left in the tournament.

Norrie, who has now won nine of his 10 matches on his favourite Court One, said: "I hung tough when I needed to and the atmosphere was so good.

"Credit to Nico, he did an unbelievable job staying with me. I just had to keep fighting.

"It's my coach's birthday and I forgot to get him a present, so I got him the win."

Jarry, 6ft 7in South American, was clearly unhappy about something at the end, with the two players engaged in a long, heated conversation after shaking hands.

"He said I was a little bit vocal, but that's my energy. It was a competitive match," added Norrie.

Epic contest

Jarry hit 103 winners, 46 aces, loses in five sets and four hours and 27 minutes



Incredible effort from Norrie, who reaches a second career Grand Slam quarter-finals, both at Wimbledon.



Norrie scrambled brilliantly to snatch the first set with what proved to be the only break of the first four.

He took the second on a tie-break and had match point in the third-set tiebreak, only for towering Jarry to save it and force a fourth set, which he sealed with an ace.

Jarry, who has seen his ranking plummet from 16 this time last year to 143 due to a health issue which has affected his vision and balance came through qualifying before knocking out eighth seed Holger Rune, American Learner Tien and Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca to reach the fourth round.

He banged down 46 aces to take his tournament-leading tally to 111, but Norrie returned superbly to break early in the decider, save three break points in the next game and close out victory in a marathon encounter.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Alcaraz up next for Norrie

Image: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Andrey Rublev

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz came through a ferocious fourth-round firefight against Andrey Rublev to win 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 6-4 to keep his bid for a third successive Wimbledon title on track.

Rublev rocked Alcaraz to lead 4-1 in the opener only to be pegged back but the 10-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist produced some astonishing tennis to snatch the tie-break and move ahead.

Alcaraz knew he was in a scrap but never looked ruffled and levelled the match after Rublev double-faulted on a break point.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rublev continued to throw everything in his arsenal at the champion in the third set but paid for not taking some early break points as Alcaraz found another gear.

Alcaraz looked impregnable in the fourth set and a single break of serve was enough to seal a 22nd successive match win and set up a last-eight clash with Norrie.

"I will try to enjoy it as much as I can," said Alcaraz ahead of facing Norrie on Tuesday. "Wimbledon is super special. Every time I can step on this beautiful court it's a gift so I have to make the most of the time here.

"I know he's playing great, it's going to be an interesting one, I'm excited about playing another quarter-final here."

Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Alcaraz reaches his third consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final



18th consecutive win at Wimbledon



22-match winning streak



46th win of 2025, more than any man on tour



✅12th Grand Slam quarter-final



Kartal's dream run ended by veteran Pavlyuchenkova

Image: Sonay Kartal's run at Wimbledon was ended by veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Sonay Kartal's fine Wimbledon run ended with a fourth-round loss to veteran Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Kartal was eventually overpowered by the 34-year-old former French Open finalist in a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 defeat, but the result was overshadowed by a problem with the electronic line-calling system that led Pavlyuchenkova to allege home bias.

On game point serving at 4-4, Pavlyuchenkova was convinced a Kartal shot had landed long but the technology was not working at the time - which Wimbledon organisers later attributed to human error - and the point was replayed.

"STOP STOP" was heard across the court and confusion then reigned as umpire Nico Helwerth picked up his telephone for advice. Television replays showed that Pavlyuchenkova was correct and the ball had landed well out.

But instead of her being awarded the game, Helwerth said that because the technology had failed, the point must be replayed. Eventually the Russian lost the game, allowing Kartal to serve for the first set.

Pavlyuchenkova went on to lose the game, leaving Kartal serving for the opening set, and she furiously told umpire Nico Helwerth at the change of ends: "Because she is local, they can say whatever. You took the game away from me."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fired-up by the injustice of it all, she showed true grit to raise her game and from then on was the better player, striking a total of 36 winners to Kartal's 14 as she moved through to the quarter-finals here for the first time since losing at that stage to Serena Williams in 2016.

Pavlyuchenkova discussed the matter with Helwerth after the match, and she said: "It was very confusing in the beginning because the ball looked very long to me.

"It was a very crucial moment in the match. I expected a different decision. I just thought also the chair umpire could take the initiative. That's why he's there sitting on the chair. He also saw it out, he told me after the match. I don't know if it's something to do because she's local.

"I think we are losing a little bit of the charm of actually having human beings. Like during Covid, we didn't have ball boys. It just becomes a little bit weird and robot sort of orientated.

"They're very good at giving fines, though, and code violations. This they don't miss because every time any little thing, they are just right there on it. I would prefer they looked at the lines and call the errors better."

While she had hoped to go further, the consolation for Kartal is that she will hit a new career-high ranking next Monday of around 44 and will surpass her childhood rival Emma Raducanu as British No 2.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kartal said: "I'm obviously pretty devastated to not get the win. People were saying to me that the draw had really opened up but I think she played like a seed today.

"She was seeing the ball so well, taking it super early right from the very first point. She played two games which was almost unplayable for me. I think I did well to keep it as tight as I did.

"A few mistakes at not ideal times. I think that was the only difference today. I'm proud of the week that I've had, for sure.

"I've proved to myself that I can go deep into Slams, I can beat some of the best players on tour. I'm going to go away with a lot of motivation."

Great match

Sabalenka



36 Winners, 18 Unforced Errors



Mertens



25 Winners, 18 Unforced Errors



World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka maintained her stranglehold over Belgian Elise Mertens with a hard-fought 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory to reach the quarter-finals as she bids for a maiden title at the grass-court Grand Slam.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.