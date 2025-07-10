Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek storms into final at All England Club against Amanda Anisimova

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek demonstrated her grass-court prowess by storming into her maiden Wimbledon final against American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova.

The Pole kept her cool in the extreme heat in west London to reach her seventh major final with a 6-2 6-0 victory in just 72 minutes against 2021 Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, who made it through to the last four in her first year back at the tournament following the birth of daughter Bella in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Anisimova stunned world No 1 and title favourite Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon final just two years after walking away from the sport.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Swiatek has been growing in confidence on grass all fortnight and was calmness personified in a crushing victory against her Swiss opponent.

It would have been even quicker but for a lengthy delay three games into the contest when, for a third time on Centre Court on Thursday, a spectator was taken unwell.

The Pole reached the final of grass-court tournament in Bad Homburg on the eve of Wimbledon, which was the first she had made at any level since winning her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open last spring, and now she is only one match away from matching Carlos Alcaraz by winning major trophies on each surface.

She said on court: "Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final.

"I'm just super excited. I thought I experienced everything on the court but I didn't experience playing well on grass.

"I feel confident and I'm just going for it. For sure it's working."

Queen of grass?

List of active players to reach the final on all three surfaces in women's singles Grand Slam events:



Iga Swiatek 🔵🟠🟢



End-of-list.



Swiatek began with purpose and seized on the underpowered serve of her opponent.

The hot weather has resulted in hard, bouncy courts, and they have certainly been to the Pole's liking, with Swiatek converting a 3-0 lead into a straightforward first set.

She wobbled slightly at the start of the second, serving two double faults, but Bencic could not take advantage and Swiatek swiftly set about turning a first Wimbledon semi-final into a maiden final.

WTA Players to score a set 6-0 in a Wimbledon semi-final in the Open Era

Iga Swiatek (2025) 🆕



Serena Williams (2016)



Venus Williams (2009)



Steffi Graf (1987)



Chris Evert (1985)



Tracy Austin (1980)



Margaret Court (1971)



Billie Jean King (1969)



Anisimova upsets world No 1

Image: Amanda Anisimova stunned Aryna Sabalenka to reach her maiden Grand Slam final

Anisimova, the 23-year-old American, kept her cool on a baking Centre Court to win a dramatic contest in two hours and 37 minutes and give her nephew a fourth birthday to remember.

Anisimova's sister Maria and nephew Jaxon had flown over from the States earlier in the week to watch her quarter-final win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

It was the first tennis match Jaxon had been to, and the youngster might be invited to a few more after his auntie's amazing win.

"This doesn't feel real right now," said Anisimova. "Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there.

"She's an inspiration to me and so many other people.

"To come out on top and be in the final at Wimbledon is incredibly special.

"I have my beautiful family over there, my sister, nephew and brother-in-law. What a journey the last two weeks have been."

Anisimova a Grand Slam finalist

✅First win over world No 1



✅First Grand Slam final



✅13th top 10 win



✅Leads head to head with Sabalenka 6-3



Anisimova's victory extended her win-loss record over her equally big-hitting rival to 6-3 and kept alive American hopes of a third women's Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.

Her win is all the more remarkable because Anisimova had to take an extended break from tennis in 2023 to prioritise her mental health.

"To be honest if you told me then I'd be in the final at Wimbledon I would not believe you," she added.

"To be in this spot is not easy. To be in the final is indescribable."

Sabalenka, who was beaten in the final of the Australian and French Opens, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major finals.

We meet again...

October 2016 - Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova face off in the Junior Fed Cup Finals



July 2025 - Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova face off in the Wimbledon final



Sabalenka hands out water to spectators in sweltering conditions

Image: Sabalenka passed out water and ice packs amid sweltering sunny conditions at Wimbledon on Thursday

Sabalenka handed water to spectators on Centre Court who required assistance amid sweltering conditions.

During the first set, the Belarusian handed a bottle of water and an ice pack into the stands to cheers on court.

Umbrellas were also passed into the stand to the supporter, with play stopped while they received help.

Only a short time later, another spectator sat in Centre Court's east stand, which is open to the sun, required attention - with Sabalenka once again walking across court to hand water into the crowd.

Sabalenka said she hoped the spectators "feel better", adding that the interruptions "did not interrupt the play" of the match.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Sabalenka said: "I feel like London is not ready for this weather.

"It was super hot, and I can't even imagine sitting in one place and the sun just constantly hitting you.

"You have got to be really prepared, stay hydrated, and it can happen to everyone.

"I just hope they feel better."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.