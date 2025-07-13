Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner dethrones Carlos Alcaraz at All England Club to seal maiden title

World No 1 Jannik Sinner dethroned two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to seal his maiden Wimbledon title with a stylish four-set win.

Sinner ended a five-match losing streak to Alcaraz, winning 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4, just 35 days after losing an epic French Open title to the Spaniard.

The 23-year-old now holds three of the four Grand Slam titles and will head to Roland-Garros next year chasing the career Grand Slam.

Image: SInner became the first Italian to secure a Wimbledon singles title

The victory in three hours and four minutes was nearly two-and-a-half hours quicker than their Roland Garros epic.

Sinner, who was on the brink of defeat against Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round until his pectoral muscle injury changed the course of tennis history, celebrated by thrusting both arms aloft, puts their rivalry back on a knife edge, with the 23-year-old now trailing Alcaraz only by five Grand Slam titles to four and putting an end to a five-match losing streak against the Spaniard.

It is also Sinner's first major title away from his favoured hard courts, while Alcaraz suffered a first major final defeat, unable to find the same magic that had brought him back from the brink on the clay.

Sinner said in his on-court presentation: "I had a very tough loss in Paris. But it doesn't really matter how you win or lose the important tournaments, you just have to understand what you did wrong, try to work on that.

"This is for sure one of the reasons why I'm holding this trophy. I'm very happy that I held my nerves. It's an amazing feeling."

Leading the pack

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have won the last SEVEN Grand Slams:



Wimbledon 2025 - Sinner



French Open 2025 - Alcaraz



Australian Open 2025 - Sinner



US Open 2024 - Sinner



Wimbledon 2024 - Alcaraz



French Open 2024 - Alcaraz



Australian Open 2024 - Sinner



How the final unfolded...

The 23-year-old Sinner drew first blood in the first Wimbledon men's final contested by a pair born in the 2000s, breaking for a 3-2 lead, but Alcaraz was certainly not holding back, slamming down a 136mph ace to start the match and hitting 139 in his second service game - a new record for the Spaniard, until he twice clocked 140 later in the contest.

Sinner struck the first blow, a wild Alcaraz forehand handing over the first break in the fifth game, but back came the second seed with three games in a row.

Soon that was four, with Alcaraz winning surely one of the best set-winning rallies seen on Centre Court: Sinner's 118mph second serve was returned with interest, Alcaraz angled a forehand out wide, his rival thumped a forehand into the corner only for the Spaniard to somehow conjure a backhand winner.

He stood with his finger pointed to his head as the crowd rose to acclaim another piece of tennis wizardry.

In four of the 22-year-old's run of victories against Sinner, he had lost the first set, so this was a big statement, but Alcaraz then threw in a poor game to start the second.

Sinner, who normally disguises his emotions as well as an Alcaraz drop shot, let out a loud shout of 'Let's go' when he saved a break point in the next game, the Italian determined to hold on to his advantage this time.

He was forced to delay his serve at a crucial moment two games later when a champagne cork flew from the stands and nearly hit him, prompting boos from the crowd and a rebuke from British umpire Alison Hughes.

If Sinner did have Paris in his mind then serving for the set at 5-4 would have been a moment to tighten up but instead he produced a series of greatest hits, chasing down an Alcaraz drop shot, drilling a forehand winner down the line to bring up set point and then crunching another winner cross court.

The rivalry...

First player to beat Jannik Sinner in a Grand Slam final: Carlos Alcaraz



First player to beat Carlos Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final: Jannik Sinner



Sinner missed two chances for an immediate break at the start of the third set following a pair of Alcaraz double faults but the match was starting to feel marginally on his racket.

He showed his improvisational skills with a tweener drop volley, and at 4-4 it was the world No 1 who made the breakthrough, a forehand powered into the corner leaving Alcaraz on the floor and helpless as a volley landed mid court.

And this time the serve was all Sinner needed to open up a potentially decisive advantage, with the Italian then moving a step closer by breaking again to lead 2-1 in the fourth set.

Alcaraz survived a couple of close service games and the crowd willed him to turn it around, roaring as Sinner coughed up two break points at 4-3. Not this time, though, said the Italian as he responded with four points in a row.

Moments later he was serving for the title - as he had in Paris - and creating three match points. He netted a backhand on the first but a 137mph serve on the second gave him his moment.

Number of Grand Slam singles titles won by players born in the 2000s

Iga Swiatek - 6



Carlos Alcaraz - 5



Jannik Sinner - 4



Coco Gauff - 2



Emma Raducanu - 1



Alcaraz said: "It's difficult to lose. First of all I have to congratulate Jannik once again. It's a really well-deserved trophy. Unbelievable two weeks here in London playing great tennis.

"Really proud of everything I'm doing. At the beginning of the season I struggled a little bit, on the court, off the court, but then suddenly I started to bring joy on the court again. I just want to keep going, to keep bringing joy on the court."

Federer keeps one record...

Roger Federer's record of first seven Grand Slam finals played and won remains intact



Celebrities in the Royal Box

Image: Dame Anna Wintour with Nicole Kidman, James Righton and Keira Knightley in the Royal Box

Keira Knightley was seated alongside actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, and her husband, Klaxons musician James Righton.

Nicole Kidman was pictured in conversation with Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, received a standing ovation when she arrived on Centre Court.

Social media reaction...

Hewett beaten in men's wheelchair final

Britain's Alfie Hewett lost his Wimbledon title to world No 1 Tokito Oda after an absorbing men's wheelchair final.

The 27-year-old from Norwich, who won his first Wimbledon crown last year, was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-2 on a packed Court One.

"Last year was obviously such a special moment for me, but I don't think trophies compare to this atmosphere and this kind of support," said Hewett.

"Congratulations to Tokito, it was a good battle out there and it's well deserved."

