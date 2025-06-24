Wimbledon 2025: Dates, schedule, favourites and prize money as Emma Raducanu, Jack Draper, Carlos Alcaraz feature

The third tennis major of the year takes place at Wimbledon, with Carlos Alcaraz aiming to defend his men's title and Barbora Krejcikova defending her women's crown.

Back-to-back champion Alcaraz, seven-time winner Novak Djokovic, world No 1 Jannik Sinner and British No 1 Jack Draper will all be aiming to lift the famous trophy at the end of the fortnight.

Meanwhile, Czech Krejcikova will have stiff competition on the women's side with the draw stacked with former champions and Grand Slam winners, including Emma Raducanu.

When and where is Wimbledon 2025?

Image: The Championships have been held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Wimbledon, since 1877

The Wimbledon draw will take place at 10am UK time on Friday 27 June.

The main action gets underway on Monday 30 June, with the finals set for Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 July.

The wheelchair draws are from Tuesday 8 to Sunday 13 July.

The junior tournaments will be played between Saturday 5 and Sunday 13 July.

The Championships have been held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Wimbledon, since 1877.

Home to 18 show courts including Centre Court which has capacity of 14,979, No 1 Court, which holds 12,345 seats, while No.2 Court is an outside court hosting 4,000 fans.

Which British players are competing at Wimbledon 2025?

Image: Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will be aiming for a deep run at this year's Championships

Emma Raducanu leads the charge as she hopes to better her 2024 run to the last 16. The 2021 US Open champion is back in the top 50 and returned to British No 1 after two years.

British No 2 Katie Boulter made it to the second round last year, where she lost out to fellow Brit Harriet Dart. Dart will also be joining the main draw for the seventh time since 2018.

Sonay Kartal will feature in the main draw for the fourth time after making it to the third round as a qualifier last year, while Jodie Burrage will be back after missing last year due to injury, alongside Heather Watson and Fran Jones.

Teenagers Mimi Xu, Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic have also been awarded wild cards into the main draw.

World No 4 Jack Draper comes in off the back of his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, French Open fourth round and Queen's Club semi-finals.

Image: Jacob Fearnley (right) gave Novak Djokovic at fright at Wimbledon last year

Jacob Fearnley is set to return, while 2022 semi-finalist Cam Norrie will feature, as well as Dan Evans, who will be looking to make it past the opening round for the first time in three years and Billy Harris.

Henry Searle, the 2023 boys' singles champion, is on the men's wild cards list, alongside Jay Clarke, Johannus Monday, Jack Pinnington Jones, George Loffhagen and Oliver Crawford.

Alfie Hewett will defend his men's wheelchair singles title for the first year and will compete with Gordon Reid to retain the doubles for the third consecutive year and a record seven titles.

Andy Lapthorne will be competing in the quad draw while Lucy Shuker and Cornelia Oosthuizen are currently on the women's singles alternates list. Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward have wild cards into the men's draws and Greg Slade is in the quad.

Who is playing at Wimbledon 2025?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz will be out to claim a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, but his faces stiff competition from Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz will return to defend his title for the third year after winning the French Open for the second consecutive year as Novak Djokovic aims to land an historic 25th Grand Slam in 2025.

Sinner will be looking for his first major trophy on grass to add to his three Grand Slam titles, while Draper is Britain's brightest hope of reaching a major final.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and 2024 Wimbledon runner-up Jasmin Paolini are all in contention for the women's title.

World No 2 Coco Gauff heads to Wimbledon off the back of her maiden French Open title. The American will be looking to go beyond the fourth round for the first time.

Image: Barbora Krejcikova is the reigning women's singles champion

Reigning champion Krejcikova, former champions Marketa Vondrousova and Elena Rybakina, and Queen's Club champion Tatjana Maria will all be eyeing glory.

Wimbledon 2025 full schedule

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

After the gates open each day at 10am, play is provisionally scheduled to start on outside courts at 11am. On the No 1 Court, play starts at 1pm and on Centre Court, play stars at 1.30pm.

June 30

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - First Round

July 1

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - First Round

July 2

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - First Round

July 3

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - First Round

July 4

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - Second Round

Mixed Doubles - First Round

July 5

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - Second Round

Mixed Doubles - First Round

Boys' and Girls' Singles - First Round (18&U)

July 6

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - Third Round

Mixed Doubles - Second Round

Boys' and Girls' Singles - First Round (18&U)

July 7

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - Third Round

Mixed Doubles - Quarter-finals

Girls' Singles - Second Round (18&U)

Boys' Doubles - First Round (18&U)

July 8

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles - Semi-finals

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles - First Round

Boys' Singles - Second Round (18&U)

Girls' Doubles - First Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies' Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 9

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles - Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles - Quarter-finals

Quad Wheelchair Singles - Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles - Quarter-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles - Third Round (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' Doubles - Second Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies' Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 10

Ladies' Singles - Semi-finals

Gentlemen's Doubles - Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles - Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Doubles - Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles - Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' Doubles - Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys' and Girls' 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies' Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 11

Gentlemen's Singles - Semi-finals

Ladies' Doubles - Semi-finals

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles - Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles - Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' Doubles - Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys' and Girls' 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies' Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 12

Gentlemen's Doubles Final

Ladies' Singles Final

Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Girls' Singles Final (18&U)

Girls' Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys' Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys' and Girls' 14&U Singles - Semi-finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies' Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

July 13

Ladies' Doubles Final

Gentlemen's Singles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals

Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final

Boys' Singles Final (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' 14&U Singles Finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies' Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

What is the prize money this year?

A record total of £53.5m in prize money will be awarded to players at Wimbledon 2025.

Champion - £3m

Runner-up - £1.52m

Semi-finalist - £775k

Quarter-finalist - £400k

Fourth round - £240k

Third round - £152k

Second round - £99k

First round - £66k

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.