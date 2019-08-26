Raz Mirza
Johanna Konta makes winning start to US Open campaign
British No 1 demonstrates calmness on court to come through tricky tie having lost in the first round in the last two years
Johanna Konta made it through to the second round of the US Open after defeating the dangerous Daria Kasatkina 6-1 4-6 6-2 on the opening day.
Konta began her US Open campaign on the back of a semi-final at the French Open and that last-eight appearance at Wimbledon.
She opened her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against the unpredictable Kasatkina, who beat the British No 1 in their last two meetings, both last year.
But Konta's form has improved dramatically since then and she came into the clash fresh after an extended break in the run-up to Flushing Meadows.
The 16th seed made a near-perfect start with a break in the opening game and then again in the fifth before sealing the opener 6-1 in just 24 minutes against her Russian opponent on Court 17.
World No 42 Kasatkina looked vulnerable while an ultra-aggressive Konta was hitting winners from all angles.
However, in a reversal of fortunes, the versatile Kasatkina quickly established herself in the second set as she minimised her unforced error count to open up a 4-2 lead. A number of overrules during a lengthy seventh game frustrated Konta as she attempted a fightback. Despite managing to refocus, it came too late to save the set with the 22-year-old Russian soon closing it out to send the contest into a decider.
Konta's third-set record was in her favour having won 15 out of the 18 matches in 2019 and the momentum swung in her favour with the Briton stamping her authority over a dispirited Kasatkina to race into a 4-1 lead before completing an impressive victory.
"I'd lost my last two matches to her and expected a long tough match," said Konta. "That's what it was and I'm pleased how I managed to adapt."
The 28-year-old has twice reached the fourth round in New York and she will have high hopes of progressing further this time around having been handed a kind draw. She will face Russian Margarita Gasparyan next after she defeated Priscilla Hon 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.
Britain's Harriet Dart was an early casualty in the first round.
The 23-year-old Londoner was making her debut in the main draw at Flushing Meadows having come through three rounds of qualifying.
But Dart found Ana Bogdan of Romania - ranked seven places below her at 147 in the world - too strong and slipped to a 6-3 6-1 defeat.
Konta vs Kasatkina: Match Stats
|Konta
|Match Stats
|Kasatkina
|2
|Aces
|0
|2
|Double Faults
|11
|71%
|1st serve win percentage
|62%
|67%
|2nd serve win percentage
|33%
|16/27
|Net points won
|10/15
|5/12
|Break points won
|2/5
|33
|Winners
|14
|36
|Unforced errors
|33
|89
|Total points won
|64
