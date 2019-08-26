Johanna Konta makes winning start to US Open campaign

Johanna Konta came through in three-sets to defeat Daria Kasatkina

Johanna Konta made it through to the second round of the US Open after defeating the dangerous Daria Kasatkina 6-1 4-6 6-2 on the opening day.

Konta began her US Open campaign on the back of a semi-final at the French Open and that last-eight appearance at Wimbledon.

She opened her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against the unpredictable Kasatkina, who beat the British No 1 in their last two meetings, both last year.

But Konta's form has improved dramatically since then and she came into the clash fresh after an extended break in the run-up to Flushing Meadows.

The 16th seed made a near-perfect start with a break in the opening game and then again in the fifth before sealing the opener 6-1 in just 24 minutes against her Russian opponent on Court 17.

Konta allowed the dangerous Kasatkina a way back into the match in the second set before winning

World No 42 Kasatkina looked vulnerable while an ultra-aggressive Konta was hitting winners from all angles.

However, in a reversal of fortunes, the versatile Kasatkina quickly established herself in the second set as she minimised her unforced error count to open up a 4-2 lead. A number of overrules during a lengthy seventh game frustrated Konta as she attempted a fightback. Despite managing to refocus, it came too late to save the set with the 22-year-old Russian soon closing it out to send the contest into a decider.

The Briton will face world No 61 Margarita Gasparyan next

Konta's third-set record was in her favour having won 15 out of the 18 matches in 2019 and the momentum swung in her favour with the Briton stamping her authority over a dispirited Kasatkina to race into a 4-1 lead before completing an impressive victory.

"I'd lost my last two matches to her and expected a long tough match," said Konta. "That's what it was and I'm pleased how I managed to adapt."

The 28-year-old has twice reached the fourth round in New York and she will have high hopes of progressing further this time around having been handed a kind draw. She will face Russian Margarita Gasparyan next after she defeated Priscilla Hon 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.

Harriet Dart suffered a first-round exit at Flushing Meadows

Britain's Harriet Dart was an early casualty in the first round.

The 23-year-old Londoner was making her debut in the main draw at Flushing Meadows having come through three rounds of qualifying.

But Dart found Ana Bogdan of Romania - ranked seven places below her at 147 in the world - too strong and slipped to a 6-3 6-1 defeat.