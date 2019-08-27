Naomi Osaka begins US Open defence with battling victory

Naomi Osaka is targeting a third Grand Slam singles title

Naomi Osaka rallied from a sluggish start to begin her US Open title defence with a battling three-sets victory against Anna Blinkova.

World No 1 Osaka raised her game in the deciding set on Arthur Ashe Stadium - the scene of her first Grand Slam title last year - to win 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 against the world No 84 from Russia.

Osaka, who became the first Japanese player ever to win a major, was broken in her opening service game but recovered to win five games in a row to seal the first set.

Osaka squandered a match point on serve during the second set

The Japanese player saved three set points at 4-5 in the second set but was forced into a deciding set as she lost a tiebreak after failing to serve out for victory.

The top seed, who sustained a left knee injury during the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, recovered to break Blinkova twice in the third set and reach the second round.

"I have a lot of really good memories here because I grew up in this area. I don't think I've ever been this nervous in my life," said Osaka.

"I came off really slow and never really found my rhythm. I fought as hard as I could and managed to win."

The 21-year-old will next face Poland's Magda Linette after she defeated Australian Astra Sharma.

Meanwhile, former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza was beaten 2-6 6-1 6-3 by American Alison Riske, who had not won at Flushing Meadows since 2013.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was also knocked out in the first round at Wimbledon and last won a singles match at the French Open.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory against fellow Czech Denisa Allertova.