Nick Kyrgios courts more controversy with collar slogan at US Open

Nick Kyrgios courted more controversy at the US Open before his match with Antoine Hoang had even started.

The Australian, already in hot water this week for his comments about the ATP, was told he had to fold his collar down because the motto written underneath it, "Just Do You", apparently contravened the rules.

Kyrgios called the match supervisor and asked what the rule was. He initially seemed to threaten not to play, but then relented.

He also had another of his familiar tantrums in the third set after the umpire allowed a Hoang challenge despite having initially called game.

The 24-year-old demanded the supervisor came back onto the court to explain that rule as well.

"I'd won the game. He called game then my opponent challenged. I thought that wasn't right," he said.

"[The collar] I think it was a misunderstanding. I think they thought it was a slogan but it wasn't.

"I knew the supervisor was wrong, but I just folded my collar down."

The 24-year-old went on to beat the French wild card 6-4 6-2 6-4, and next he will meet Andrey Rublev of Russia.