US Open: Daniil Medvedev fined $9,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Daniil Medvedev snatched at a towel during his victory against Feliciano Lopez

Daniil Medvedev has been fined $9,000 for his conduct during a third-round victory at the US Open which saw him booed by the crowd.

The Russian fifth seed was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he snatched a towel from a ballperson and $4,000 for an offensive gesture to the crowd in a four-sets victory against Feliciano Lopez.

Medvedev has now been fined $19,000 through his opening three matches at Flushing Meadows, after he was docked $7,500 for verbal abuse in the first round and $2,500 for throwing his racket in the second round.

The world No 5 escaped punishment for his gesture because it was unseen by chair umpire Damien Dumusois, before it was later shown on a television screen inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 23-year-old sarcastically praised the crowd for helping to provide him "the energy to win".

Medvedev, who won the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, later said he hoped to show greater composure in his last-16 match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer on Sunday.

"I am working on myself and hopefully I will be better next time," Medvedev said.