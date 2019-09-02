Naomi Osaka's US Open title defence ended by Belinda Bencic

Naomi Osaka fell to a third straight defeat at the hands of Belinda Bencic

Top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka bowed out of the US Open in the fourth round after a straight-sets defeat by Belinda Bencic.

Osaka has been carrying a knee injury in New York and called on the trainer and a medic midway through the second set, although she was able to carry on without receiving any treatment.

However, the 21-year-old from Japan was beaten 7-5 6-4 by the Swiss 13th seed.

Her defeat came just a day after men's champion Novak Djokovic also exited the tournament after retiring at two sets down to Stan Wawrinka.

Osaka was cheered to the rafters as she made her way off court, a crowd favourite now after the way she consoled American youngster Coco Gauff following their match on Saturday night.

Bencic celebrates her fourth-round victory

It was a third straight win for Bencic over Osaka this year and, post-match, the 22-year-old shared her elation.

"The challenge cannot be bigger against Naomi, she won this title last year," said the Swiss player.

"I'm really pleased with my game and how I handled my nerves. I tried taking the serve early and trying to anticipate, because she has a lot of power. I don't hit so many winners. I try to play it a little bit like chess.

"I was in the stadium watching the [Gauff] match and thought it was an unbelievable moment for tennis. What Naomi did is what a true champion would do."

Bencic will play Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals after the Croatian came from a set down to beat Julia Goerges of Germany.

Goerges had a match point in the second set but ended up losing 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-3.