Matteo Berrettini beats Gael Monfils in five thrilling sets at the US Open to reach semi-finals

Matteo Berrettini reached his maiden Grand Slam semi-final

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the US Open men's semi-finals since 1977 following a five-set slugfest against Gael Monfils on Wednesday.

Berrettini, the 24th seed, produced some massive hitting to battle to a lung-busting 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) victory in sweltering conditions under the roof of Arthur Ashe.

The 23-year-old won an epic contest lasting a shade under four hours after taking his fifth match point to come out on top of a roller-coaster ride of an encounter.

Berrettini has already won titles in Budapest and Stuttgart this year

"Right now I don't remember any points. Just the match point," said Berrettini, who lost here in the first round last year. "While I was playing I thought, this is one of the best matches I ever saw. I was playing, but I was watching also."

He served 15 aces and hit 53 winners, winning a gruelling match despite making 64 unforced errors. Monfils made 51 unforced errors and served 17 double faults.

The hot and humid conditions in New York finally took its toll on Gael Monfils

Berrettini will now hope to go one better than his compatriot Corrado Barazzutti, who lost to Jimmy Connors at Forest Hills 42 years ago, when he takes on the winner of the last quarter-final between three-time champion Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina for a place in the final.