Matteo Berrettini beats Gael Monfils in five thrilling sets at the US Open to reach semi-finals
Berrettini could now face favourite Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday
Last Updated: 04/09/19 11:44pm
Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the US Open men's semi-finals since 1977 following a five-set slugfest against Gael Monfils on Wednesday.
Berrettini, the 24th seed, produced some massive hitting to battle to a lung-busting 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5) victory in sweltering conditions under the roof of Arthur Ashe.
The 23-year-old won an epic contest lasting a shade under four hours after taking his fifth match point to come out on top of a roller-coaster ride of an encounter.
"Right now I don't remember any points. Just the match point," said Berrettini, who lost here in the first round last year. "While I was playing I thought, this is one of the best matches I ever saw. I was playing, but I was watching also."
He served 15 aces and hit 53 winners, winning a gruelling match despite making 64 unforced errors. Monfils made 51 unforced errors and served 17 double faults.
Berrettini will now hope to go one better than his compatriot Corrado Barazzutti, who lost to Jimmy Connors at Forest Hills 42 years ago, when he takes on the winner of the last quarter-final between three-time champion Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina for a place in the final.
Matteo Berrettini becomes the fourth Italian male player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final (Open Era)
|Matteo Berrettini
|2019
|US Open
|Marco Cecchinato
|2018
|French Open
|Corrado Barazzutti
|1977 & 1978
|US Open & French Open
|Adriano Panatta
|1973, 1975 & 1976
|French Open
Follow us at the US Open
We will have the US Open covered via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.