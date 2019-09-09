Rafael Nadal wins thrilling US Open final to close in on Roger Federer Grand Slam haul

Rafael Nadal won a fourth US Open title in New York on Sunday

Rafael Nadal claimed his fourth US Open after edging a gutsy Daniil Medvedev in a five-set epic to move to within one Grand Slam of Roger Federer's all-time record.

Nadal secured the title at Flushing Meadows for the second time in three years with a stunning 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4 victory against the fifth seed after four hours and 50 minutes of drama-filled tension.

Medvedev is one of the hottest players in men's tennis having reached a fourth straight final of a hard-court tournament, somehow battled back from two sets and a break down before Nadal finally extinguished the Russian's game in the fifth to secure a 19th Grand Slam.

The 33-year-old Spaniard now knows the door is open for him to overhaul Federer and become the all-time major record holder.

List of most Grand Slam men's singles titles Roger Federer 20 Rafael Nadal 19 Novak Djokovic 16 Pete Sampras 14 Roy Emerson 12 Rod Laver 11 Bjorn Borg 11 Bill Tilden 10

Nadal's trademark heavy hitting slowly wore down young Medvedev in the deciding set

Medvedev, knew the size of the task he faced in his first major final, but he created just the 17th break point Nadal had faced in the entire tournament during the opening game, sending a message to the world No 2.

The 23-year-old underdog was unable to take his opportunity on that occasion but he did so on Nadal's next service game for an early 2-1 advantage. He was, however, unable to solidify his chance with an aggressive Nadal biting back immediately.

Russian star Medvedev came through a fluctuating eighth game, saving three break points along the way, but there was no escaping Nadal's clutches in the 12th game with the lethal forehand of the Spaniard giving him the set after 62 minutes.

The fearless Russian was playing in his maiden Grand Slam final

Medvedev's task of an upset was growing impossible knowing that Nadal was 15-1 in Grand Slam finals from this position.

Nadal, who beat the Russian for the loss of three game at the Rogers Cup in August, steadily broke Medvedev's resistance in the second set for a 4-2 lead before closing it out on serve to inch towards more glory in New York.

The odds on a Medvedev comeback were nigh-on-impossible bearing in mind that the last US Open champion to come back from a two-set deficit in the final was Pancho Gonzales over Ted Schroeder in 1949 and Nadal's record was an incredible 208-1 after winning the first two sets in his entire career.

The Spaniard was two sets and a break up before Medvedev battled back

When Nadal broke through in the fifth game the writing seemed to be on the wall for Medvedev. However, he somehow found a second wind to strike back and restore parity. The Russian showed plenty of mettle to save a break point in the ninth game and then rallied to pull an unlikely set back by breaking in the 12th game. He struck 18 winners, winning 14 of the last 15 points in a huge momentum shift.

The final was turning into a huge physical battle with both men pushing each other to the limit on a rocking Arthur Ashe. It was Medvedev who looked the fresher player late in the fourth with the relentless Russian nailing a screaming backhand winner on set point to send the contest into a deciding set shoot-out - the first time that had happened since Britain's Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic in 2012.

Nadal eventually won a gladiatorial battle on Arthur Ashe

Medvedev received treatment on his left thigh ahead of the fifth but that didn't appear to impede his immaculate court-coverage. Nadal was forced into saving three break-point chances on his opening service game and he dug deep to grab a 3-2 advantage following an epic rally.

A double-break followed but the drama continued as umpire Ali Nili handed the Spaniard a time violation in the eighth game, after which he served a double-fault.

Medvedev stayed ice cool to save two championship points on serve in the next, but Nadal eventually stumbled over the winning line as the Russian's return sailed long on his third championship point.

Daniil Medvedev vs Rafael Nadal: Match Stats Daniil Medvedev Match Stats Rafael Nadal 14 Aces 5 4 Double Faults 5 65% 1st serve win percentage 77% 54% 2nd serve win percentage 52% 50/74 Net points won 51/66 5/15 Break points won 6/21 75 Winners 62 57 Unforced errors 46 164 Total points won 176

Federer holds the all-time men's record of 20 majors and at 38 his opportunities to win another are waning, making the two match points the Swiss great squandered against Novak Djokovic in the this year's Wimbledon final all the harder to bear.

Djokovic remains on 16 and while he will fancy his chances in Australia in January, Nadal will be odds on to pick up a 13th French Open title next summer and fitness permitting, he has at least a couple more Roland Garros wins in him.