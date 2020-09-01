US Open: Novak Djokovic to meet Kyle Edmund in second round

Kyle Edmund added to Cameron Norrie's earlier victory in New York

Britain's Kyle Edmund has set up a second-round meeting with the top seed Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Edmund secured the encounter as a result of some determined tennis and a strong finish against Alexander Bublik on the opening day of the Grand Slam.

The British No 3 was forced to overcome a difficult first set in order to prevail. Bublik dominated the opening exchanges, producing just four unforced errors, and broke the Brit twice in order to take the set in just 34 minutes.

However, the world No 54 increasingly floundered on the big points, and spurned an opportunity to serve out for the third set to re-establish a one set lead.

In contrast, Edmund kept his nerve and reeled off eight straight games to complete a 2-6 7-5 7-5 6-0 victory and create a seventh competitive meeting with Djokovic.

He does have a really good serve and forehand, two really big weapons. I had some really good matches against him in the past, Wimbledon, [a] tough four-setter a few years ago. He doesn't feel so much pressure I think playing on the big court. He actually likes the challenge. I have a lot of respect for him. Novak Djokovic about Kyle Edmund

Djokovic also shrugged off some resistance from Damir Dzumhur to secure his 24th straight victory in New York, 6-1 6-4 6-1.

After familiarising himself with Flushing Meadows' unusually quiet environment during his victory in the Western & Southern Open last week, Djokovic evidently did not lack for motivation in the way he set about his task.

Despite some moments of frustration, the Serb will have been satisfied with another valuable workout as he gives chase for what would be an 18th Grand Slam title, and a fourth at Flushing Meadows.

"The intensity was there, definitely," said Djokovic. "I played really well in the first set, but in the second I lost my focus and kind of got stressed out a couple of times and screamed, so that's obviously still there despite the empty stadium.

"But, this is what I bring to the court, I bring a lot of intensity and energy and sometimes my reactions are not always positive but I try to bounce back."

Djokovic has only lost to Edmund once back in 2018

His 32 winners eclipsed Dzumhur's total of 24 and overall, the top seed's more precise work [29 unforced errors to 41] helped to secure the result. Djokovic will want to increase his conversion rate on break points though, having converted just seven of the 19 he created.

"Do I want to keep the [winning] streak going? Of course I do. But am I thinking about it as a priority every single day? No," he concluded after his victory.

"But it's there, it's an additional motivation for me and it fuels me to play even stronger and even better and play to the right intensity in every match."

Cori Gauff bowed out at the first hurdle

In the women's draw Anastasija Sevastova ensured that there wasn't going to be a repeat of last year's incredible run for 16-year-old Coco Gauff.

The 31st seed prevailed 6-3 5-7 6-4 after three hard-fought sets and used a great deal of variety in her game in order to disrupt Gauff and take the spoils.

"I could have played better today," Gauff told reporters. "I just got on Tour a little over a year ago, so I still have a lot to learn and a long ways to go."

"The main part that hurt was just (not) getting matches under my belt, getting experience," added Gauff. "That's what I need on Tour. I'm playing against people older than me who have been in more situations, difficult situations, than I have.

"I think the biggest thing is I just need experience."

Tuesday's order of play commences with Andy Murray taking on Japanese rising star Yoshihito Nishioka before Serena Williams commences her campaign against fellow American Kristie Ahn.

