Novak Djokovic stays perfect in 2020 as he makes progress at the US Open

Novak Djokovic racked up his 26th win of 2020 in another impressive display

There is an air of inevitability about how the men's draw is progressing as top seed Novak Djokovic racked up his 26th win of 2020 to remain on course for a fourth US Open title.

The Serb beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-1 in rapid time to book a fourth-round spot with Pablo Carreno-Busta on Sunday.

Djokovic, a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows, was never really pushed by the German, who has taken just one set off the Serb in their five career meetings.

He is also yet to taste defeat in this calendar year and will take some stopping if he is going to be denied an 18th career Grand Slam.

"I've been playing well the last couple of weeks, training well and focusing on the right things," he said.

"Best-of five on this court, obviously no crowd, different atmosphere and conditions but still you get to play the best players in the world at a slam.

"I'm fit, I'm feeling very good, I'm confident about my game and I'm taking that to every match."

Djokovic and Marin Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014, are the only two men remaining in the draw who have won a Grand Slam tournament.

Denis Shapovalov got the better of a gruelling encounter with Taylor Fritz, winning in five sets.

The Canadian triumphed 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 in three and a half hours before heading on to the doubles court where he got another win.

Borna Coric pulled off a great escape, saving an incredible six match points to beat fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and advance to the fourth round.

Coric's 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 4-6 7-5 7-6 (7-4) victory was his second successive five-set win.

He will play Jordan Thompson next after the Australian reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for the first time.

