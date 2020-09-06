US Open: Jennifer Brady overpowers Angelique Kerber to reach quarter-finals; Naomi Osaka also through

The 28th seed hit 25 winners to just 14 unforced errors

Jennifer Brady swatted aside former US Open champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The 25-year-old American enjoyed a fine start to the year and has kept that going following the resumption of the tour, winning her first WTA title in Lexington last month.

"Wow, it feels great, I'm so happy. I played a spectacular first set," Brady said, straight after her victory.

"The second set I really just tried to focus on every single point. I was getting a little frustrated, I felt a little pain in my leg, but I just really wanted to close it out in two sets."

Brady, who lost her previous fourth-round appearances at majors, has yet to drop a set in New York and has lost just 19 games in her four matches.

Putintseva spent two hours and 37 minutes on court

She is one of four American women who remain in the singles draw and will face the 23rd seed Yulia Putintseva in the quarter-finals.

Putintseva came through a topsy-turvy 6-3 2-6 6-4 encounter inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium against the eighth seed Petra Martic.

"I'm very happy and excited. I was so excited to step out onto this big court," she said of her first match on the main court at Flushing Meadows.

"Without fans, it wasn't so stressful! So, that helped me to take it easy. It means a lot to me [to win] right now, I'm very happy."

Naomi Osaka demolished Anett Kontaveit on her way to the quarter-finals

Naomi Osaka underlined her status as US Open favourite as she demolished Anett Kontaveit on her way to the quarter-finals.

The Japanese star, who is seeded fourth, is the woman to beat at Flushing Meadows and showed exactly why as she hit Kontaveit off the court in a 6-3 6-4 win on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 2018 champion now meets Shelby Rogers in the last eight and will have her eyes on a third Grand Slam title.

"For me I haven't played her in a while, she is a great player," Osaka said. "I am just going into it very optimistic. I feel like I would be the under dog having never beaten her. I am happy to be still here.

"My leg felt better, I felt like I was moving well so I am happy about that."

Rogers set her date with Osaka with a battling three-set win over sixth seed Petra Kvitova.

The American had to save four match points before eventually triumphing 7-5 (7-5) 3-6 7-6 (8-6).

