Daniil Medvedev into US Open semi-finals without dropping a set; Dominic Thiem also through

Daniil Medvedev shrugged off an injury scare to beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets and book his place in the US Open semi-finals against Dominic Thiem.

The 2019 runner-up required treatment for a shoulder injury and cramp midway through the third set but managed to wrap up a 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory, while Thiem roared past young Australian De Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 to move another step closer to a maiden Grand Slam title.

The pair were the first Russian duo to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Igor Andreev and Nikolay Davydenko at Roland Garros in 2007.

Medvedev, who was runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year, saved four set points in the first set tie-break. He hit 50 winners in comparison to Rublev's 22 and the straight-sets victory means that he's yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.

No player in the Open Era has won the US Open men's title without dropping a set.

"It was tough at the end, that was why for the first time in almost a year I actually celebrated my win," he said on court after.

"I felt like I could get in trouble so I was really happy to get the win after that tough tie-break. One point decided two sets, so it was a really tough yet.

"Andrey played unbelievably. He played really well, so I'm very happy with my win."

Medvedev overcame his physical issues to progress into the last four

The first set between two lifelong friends swung with serve before Rublev let slip a golden opportunity to become the first man to take a set off Medvedev in the tournament, letting slip a 5-1 lead in the tie-break.

He let his frustration get the better of him as he rammed his racket into the court, and also received a code violation for an audible obscenity after Medvedev broke for the first time in the match to go 4-2 up in the second set.

Medvedev looked fully in command until midway through the third set when his movement became restricted, and he called for medical time-out at 4-5 down in the set.

Under increasing pressure given his evident physical issues, Medvedev managed to eke out another tight tie-break to take the match and book his place back in the last four.

Dominic Thiem set up a meeting with Medvedev for a place in Sunday's final

Second seed Thiem has his eyes firmly on the prize after sweeping aside De Minaur.

And after a full throttle performance of beauty mixed with brutality, Thiem served notice that he is finally ready to step out of the shadows.

The defaulting of world No 1 Novak Djokovic, along with the absences of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, has ensured a new name will be on the trophy this year.

"I guess it's somewhere in the back of the heads of all four remaining players," said Thiem, who faces Daniil Medvedev in the last four.

"There may not be Novak, Roger and Rafa but their is Daniil, Sascha (Zverev) and Pablo (Carrena Busta).

"They are three amazing players and everyone of us deserves this first title. We will give it all. Once we step on the court we will forget about the other three."

