US Open: Shelby Rogers says she must contend with death threats on social media following Emma Raducanu defeat

Shelby Rogers says she is most likely to have to deal with death threats following her US Open defeat to Emma Raducanu

American Shelby Rogers said she would most likely have to contend with death threats on social media following her US Open defeat to Britain's Emma Raducanu on Monday.

Rogers' compatriot Sloane Stephens said she received a torrent of angry messages on social media, including racist and sexist abuse, following her third-round loss to Angelique Kerber at Flushing Meadows.

Stephens said she got over 2,000 messages of abuse after Friday's defeat, including threats of physical harm.

"You could probably go through my profile right now, I'm probably a fat pig and words that I can't say right now" Shelby Rogers on social media abuse

Rogers defeated world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday but it was a very different experience for the American as Raducanu sealed a 6-2 6-1 victory.

During her press conference, the world No 43 said that she would most likely have to face death threats on social media after being knocked out.

"Obviously we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then you have today and I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot. It's very much polarising, one extreme to the other very quickly," said Rogers with a shrug.

"At this point in my career, I'd say I'm used to it. I kind of wish social media didn't exist.

"You could probably go through my profile right now, I'm probably a fat pig and words that I can't say right now."

Rogers was knocked out of the US Open by British teenager Raducanu

Rogers acknowledged that social media interaction is encouraged as a way to market the sport and connect with fans.

"It's part of marketing now, we have contracts, we have to post certain things," said Rogers. "It is what it is.

"You try not to take it to heart, and it's the unfortunate side of any sport.

"You know, just focus on the important things, not comments from people in their mum's basement.

"It's really unfortunate and some of it does get to your head sometimes."

Hate won't win

Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate. Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate.

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android