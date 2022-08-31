US Open: Andy Murray advances into third round after victory over American Emilio Nava

Andy Murray advanced into the third round of the US Open after a comeback four-set 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0 victory over American Emilio Nava.

During a marathon 85-minute first set, Nava was at the top of his game, however, the 20-year-old wasn't able to maintain his level.

As the match progressed, Murray grew in stature and erased any question marks about his physical condition. He covered the court superbly, limited his unforced errors and put unrelenting pressure on Nava.

It is the first time Murray has reached the third round of the US Open since 2016 and in it, he will face the 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat lucky loser Hugo Grenier 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (9-7).

"Physically, this is the best I've felt in the last few years. My movement is by far the best it has been in a long time and that's always been a really important part of my game," Murray noted during his on-court interview.

"Especially nowadays, a lot of the guys are hitting a huge ball and you have to be able to defend well. I feel like I'm doing that just now.

"I feel like I'm getting closer to where I want to be and hopefully I can have a deep run here."

Ten years on from his maiden Grand Slam title, Murray was again given a date on Arthur Ashe Stadium, although few fans were there to see him walk out at midday.

Nava has good sporting pedigree, with a tennis player mother and athlete father who both competed at the Olympics, and the tennis he produced in the opening set was dynamic and purposeful.

Murray had five break points in Nava's opening three service games but could not take any of them and the young American made him pay, breaking serve to lead 5-3.

He could not serve out the set but produced a moment he will never forget with Murray serving at 5-6, sending an improbable forehand flashing past his opponent to clinch it.

Nava was unable to maintain his level as the match continued, though. His opening round encounter had been a five-set, near four-hour, contest against Australian John Millman and that was the first five-set contest of his career.

As the minutes ticked by on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Nava wilted somewhat and just could not find the level of precision and power he had done during the first set.

The 20-year-old American's forehand ceased to be a factor, while Murray grew in stature and strength. The Brit noted after that he'd started to "take the ball on a little more".

The final two sets were all about the 35-year-old Scot and Nava's final tally of 56 unforced errors told the story of his afternoon's work.

Earlier this year, Murray and coach Ivan Lendl reunited for a third time.

Lendl first worked alongside Murray from late 2011 to 2014 when they enjoyed a successful partnership. He led the former British No 1 to his maiden Grand Slam title in New York, before Murray collected his first Wimbledon title a year later.

Lendl then returned to Murray's team in 2016 when he guided the Scot to his second Wimbledon crown and year-end world No 1 for the first time in his career.

Following Murray's second-round win over Nava, he explained what Lendl brings to his game and camp.

"Confidence, there's a lot of belief in the relationship because of the results we've had in the past," Murray said about his coach.

"I know that if I play the game style he wants me to, that will bring me success, so I trust that.

"It's great to have him around, he's an unbelievable player making eight US Open finals in a row here, so he knows what it takes to win and perform well in this tournament. It's great to have him back."

Elsewhere in the draw, John Isner was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury. Isner's departure sends the 28th seed Holger Rune into the third round with a walkover.

Alex de Minaur overcame Cristian Garin 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2 and American J.J Wolf beat Alejandro Tabilo 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-3.

Dart loses in straight sets

Image: Harriet Dart had a difficult day at the office

Out on Court 12, Harriet Dart had a match that she will want to forget against Hungary's Dalma Galfi as she suffered a 6-4 6-0 defeat.

On Monday, Dart had won her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows in style with a 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 6-3 result against Daria Kasatkina. It marked her first victory over a top-10 player, but Dart was unable to replicate that form in the second round.

When faced with Galfi, a player currently ranked three places lower than her, Dart made a poor start and lost the first four games.

Although she rallied during the first set, the second was a whitewash. Dart's vulnerable serve was pummelled by Galfi, and the British player made 18 unforced errors and hit only three winners.

Draper upsets Auger-Aliassime in US Open second round

Image: Jack Draper stunned sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jack Draper launched himself into the big time by upsetting sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the US Open.

The 20-year-old Londoner has established himself as one of the game's most exciting young talents this year and he went into Wednesday night's match against Auger-Aliassime fully believing he could win.

He backed that up spectacularly, taking control of the contest from the first game and never letting up in a 6-4 6-4 6-4 success that will see him break into the top 50 for the first time.

It is clear he can go a lot higher than that, though - Draper has already talked about wanting to emulate his friend Emma Raducanu - and this was a superb display of aggressive hitting and poise on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"It was a tough match," said Draper. "He's obviously a top player for a reason. Someone I've been watching for the last few years, wanting a chance to play against him.

"To beat him in a Grand Slam is obviously a great achievement for myself. I'm proud of the way I performed out there today.

"All the hard work that I've put in the last few years is for these moments.

Obviously, (for) myself it means a lot too, but (for) all the people around me that support me on a daily basis, that go through the highs and lows with me, this is a great moment.

"I'm proud of the way my body held up as well. I felt mentally, physically, in a good place. Not so easy against someone as physical as Felix. A lot of emotions. I'm obviously happy with myself."

Image: Draper is on a roll in New York and now inside the Top 50

Draper had threatened a big result at Wimbledon when he led Alex De Minaur by a set before fading physically, but, such is the rate of his improvement, two months already seems like a long time ago.

Since then he has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his first ATP Masters quarter-final in Montreal and posted his first Grand Slam victory outside of Wimbledon against Emil Ruusuvuori in round one.

