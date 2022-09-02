US Open: Andy Murray goes down in four sets to Matteo Berrettini at Flushing Meadows in New York

Andy Murray suffered more Grand Slam agony with a frustrating four-set defeat to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open on Friday, while young Jack Draper retired injured during the third set of his clash with Karen Khachanov.

Murray was trying to reach the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017 but, after threatening another vintage comeback, he fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 defeat in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Scot is at least edging back up the rankings and should hit his highest mark since May 2018 at around 43, but his ambitions remain much bigger than that and this is another season where he has been unable to make a mark at the majors.

Murray vs Berrettini: Match Stats Murray Match Stats Berrettini 4 Aces 18 5 Double Faults 1 68% 1st serve win percentage 74% 54% 2nd serve win percentage 51% 2/4 Break points won 5/15 24 Total winners 55 43 Unforced errors 51 118 Total points won 135

Murray had talked positively about his fitness and movement after dropping just one set in his first two matches to make it through to the third round in New York for the first time since 2016.

This was a real step up, though. Berrettini has had injury and illness problems himself this year but is a proven performer at the Grand Slams in particular.

He has made at least the quarter-finals at the last four major tournaments he has played, although he missed the French Open this year following hand surgery and then Wimbledon, where he reached the final last summer, after an ill-timed bout of Covid-19.

There was little to choose between the pair in the opening set but a double fault from Murray on break point in the seventh game proved the decisive moment.

The Scot then recovered from an early break down in the second and appeared to be gaining ascendancy from the baseline only to again be broken on a double fault, this time at 4-4.

Image: Murray dug in admirably but was ultimately left frustrated

Murray threw his racket towards his chair in disgust as he found himself staring at a two-set deficit.

The 35-year-old has not fought back from two sets down to win a match since a clash with Yoshihito Nishioka here two years ago, which he admitted this week took him months to recover from.

He dug in admirably at the start of the third, saving five break points in his first three service games, and a pumped up Murray yelled in delight when he withstood more pressure to hold for 6-5.

He got his reward for that tenacity in the tie-break, with Berrettini choosing a bad moment to play his worst tennis of the match, losing seven points in a row.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The comeback really appeared to be on when Murray broke the powerful Berrettini serve in the opening game of the fourth set but the Italian hit back straight away and another lapse from his opponent at 3-4 was the final nail.

Draper retires injured during clash with Khachanov

Image: Jack Draper was forced to retire injured against Karen Khachanov

Britain's Draper saw his fine run at Flushing Meadows end in disappointment when he retired injured during the third set of his third-round encounter with Karen Khachanov.

The 20-year-old pulled off the biggest victory of his career in the second round, beating sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and was well placed against Russian 27th seed Khachanov after recovering from a slow start.

But Draper began to show discomfort early in the third set and, after dropping serve in the 11th game and consulting with the trainer, he called it a day, trailing 6-3 4-6 6-5.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android