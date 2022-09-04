US Open: Cameron Norrie last Brit standing in singles draw and next faces Andrey Rublev

Cameron Norrie is the last Brit standing at the US Open following third-round exits for Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Jack Draper, and he will now prepare for another potential marathon match when he faces Andrey Rublev on Monday. Join our game-by-game blog from 4pm for live updates.

Norrie is continuing to live up to his top-10 ranking at Flushing Meadows having reached the fourth round for the first time with wins over Benoit Paire, Joao Sousa and young Dane Holger Rune - the third successive major tournament he has reached this stage - and is now flying the flag alone.

It follows an impressive run to the Wimbledon semi-finals where the British No 1 fell short to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

The seventh seed, who is yet to drop a set, next faces Russian star Rublev, who came through an epic four-plus-hour tussle with Denis Shapovalov.

"I think I'm going to have to be very proactive and be the one dictating the point as much as I can," said Norrie, who is looking forward to expressing himself in New York.

"Obviously there's going to be times, a lot of times, I'm going to have to defend, but I'm going to have to be aggressive.

"It's going to be a big match for me and a tough one."

Can this be Norrie's Slam? To have a breakthrough season is one thing, but to follow it up and show you belong at the top of the game is a much harder achievement. Norrie deserves boundless praise for his efforts in 2021 and 2022, and the 27-year-old is not finished yet. Despite gaining no points for his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals - the first time he had made it past the third round at a Grand Slam - Norrie stands at a career-high nine in the world and will be one of the players absolutely believing this can be his tournament.

Rublev has already lifted titles in Marseille, Dubai and Belgrade this season and is seeking revenge for his defeat to Norrie in San Diego last year.

"Obviously it's going to be tough match. Especially our last meeting I lost to him," said the ninth seed.

"The way he plays, he makes you go for extra shots, to take extra risks. If you take extra risks, normally you miss more.

"He plays really low and he plays long rallies. He moves really well. So it is going to be a tough match. There are going to be long rallies. It is going to be mental. A really physical match.

"To beat him you have to play really smart."

Norrie vs Rublev: Tale of the Tape Norrie Rublev 27 Age 24 Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed Two-Handed Backhand Two-Handed 44/19 YTD Won/Lost 39/14 2 YTD Titles 3 4 Career Titles 11 1 Head-To-Head 1

Norrie came into the tournament having made it through to the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

The four-time Tour-level titlist is aiming to finish the season strongly by qualifying for the ATP Finals in November after which he might have time to run a half marathon he owes his friends for finishing bottom in last year's Fantasy Football League.

"I quite enjoy running, but I haven't been able to do that much. You know, I feel like when I'm resting, I have to chill and relax rather than I think maybe three years ago my team were like, 'all right, rest' and then I'll go the next day and run a little bit," said Norrie.

"I feel like now I've been a bit better with that and not really going out and running too much. I'm able to rest and maybe do something different, try to play golf or do something like that than go out and run.

"I came last in one of my fantasy leagues, so I still have a half marathon. I need to pick a good time to do that."

