Emma Raducanu: British teenager's US Open title defence over, so what's next?

Emma Raducanu has seen her US Open title defence fall at the first hurdle, while a dramatic rankings slide will see her slip outside of the Top 80, so what's next for the British teenager?

Following her first-round exit to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the British No 1 now has a clean slate to move forward in her career.

Raducanu will drop to below 80 in the rankings and there was a certain sense of relief that the moment is over and she can attempt to build more solid foundations for her tennis career.

The expectation will be a little lower, the target on her back a little smaller, and the way forward presenting possibilities rather than pitfalls.

"Obviously it would have been great to defend the title," said Raducanu following her US Open exit.

"But I want new experiences. In a way I've kind of done that, so I want another tournament. It doesn't really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament."

Raducanu has been without a permanent coach since splitting from Torben Beltz in April. She has been trialling Russian Dmitry Tursunov, and there have been some encouraging signs, but it's uncertain whether she will be making the arrangement long term.

Just as important if not more so is her off-court work, with Raducanu physically well behind her peers as a legacy of finishing her schooling.

Niggling injury and illness certainly has not helped her this year, and trying to avoid that in future will be a key priority.

"If I look at how much tennis I played this year, or training I've done, it's very, very minimal," she said.

"We actually counted the days. From Rome to a bit after Wimbledon, I only played tennis for 14 days in two months and a half or something. It was pretty wild.

"Six weeks of training, already I feel like I'm so much better as a player. I definitely feel like I am growing in confidence.

"I think the most important thing for me is just consistency of these weeks, of training, of competing. You lose a match, you're on the practice court two days later."

Raducanu must get out of the spotlight and develop her game

Image: Raducanu will drop out of the top 80 in the world as she looks to climb back up the rankings

Tennis analyst Barry Cowan says playing from scratch could potentially help Raducanu as she begins her journey back towards the top of the women's game.

Having lost a total of 2,030 points as a result of her first-round loss to Cornet, Raducanu is projected to slide from world No 11 down to 83 - a drop of 72 positions and just 11 points ahead of fellow Brit Harriet Dart.

"Being low down in the rankings will give her the opportunity because she won't be seeded. I would expect she won't be on the main courts because of her rankings. She might have to go through qualifying and I think her progression can be a little bit more organic as opposed to being thrust in the limelight," Cowan told Sky Sports.

"I would not expect any knee-jerk reactions, so let's look at Raducanu's levels post US Open. If she had beaten Cornet, that would have been one of the best wins of the year, so let's not be critical about the fact that she lost.

"Raducanu's level is probably around top 50 and I think it's about getting back to working on her game. I think it's really important that she focuses on having an established team and not swapping and changing her coaches every two or three months."

Will she stick with coach Tursunov?

Image: Emma Raducanu (left) has been working with coach Dmitry Tursunov but will she stick with the Russian?

"It seems like they get on well. He is sort of a quirky character, anyone who saw him play would realise that. He was a little bit off the wall but he's got a really good track record as a coach having worked successfully with Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit," said Cowan.

"For Emma, she needs to get out of the spotlight and just try and develop her game. Mentally, she's special and we know that. What she achieved a year ago was nothing short of remarkable. We might never, ever see it again. If we do see it again, it's not going to happen on a regular basis.

"She must try and get matches under her belt and build momentum. Realistically, she was always going to find it difficult to ever get close to what she did under the lights last year.

"Nothing will change my belief that if Raducanu can build her game then there are future Grand Slam victories for her. She just can't wait for it to happen.

"There are areas of her game that she clearly needs to improve and I'm sure she will certainly identify those key areas."

So what are those key areas she needs to improve?

She is never going to be a player like a Serena Williams that will hit opponents off the court. She is going to have to rely on her great court-craft, her high tennis IQ, and that's where she's going to win matches along with how strong she is mentally.

Cowan explained: "The serve clearly can improve and I expect it will improve because the stronger she gets, the more it will improve.

"Often, the serve is the state of mind as well. The more relaxed you are, the more you play with a little bit more freedom. There was no fear last year.

"She is never going to be a player like a Serena Williams that will hit opponents off the court. She is going to have to rely on her great court-craft, her high tennis IQ, and that's where she's going to win matches along with how strong she is mentally."

Variety is important, but you don't want to lose your identity

Image: Raducanu won't want to lose her identity, says Barry Cowan

Raducanu has previously spoken about adding variety to her game, which is something world No 1 Iga Swiatek possesses in spades.

But Cowan believes adding variety may detract from her game, saying: "I find it really interesting because I think that by her trying to add variety she's kind of forgotten where she is in terms of her best way of winning matches," Cowan said.

"Variety is important, but you don't want to lose your identity. I think she's gone away from her identity because she's tried to be a bit of an all-round player.

"Yes, you want to improve the slice, yes, you want to improve the serve, yes, you want to improve the volley and yes, you want to improve your transition game in come forward. Her opponents were unable to push off her off the baseline at the US Open last year.

"She needs to go back to plan A and it's going to be what's going to win her majors, while plan B or plan C is the variety, which is not the main way of winning matches.

"It's about learning from experience. She is someone who is still very, very inexperienced in terms of the amount of matches she has played.

"Over the next year, I expect her to focus on the right areas."

Raducanu is next scheduled to compete in Korea next month before a busy end to the year in preparation for the 2023 Australian Open.

Image: The British No 1 is expected to play in Korea, beginning on September 19

