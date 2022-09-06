US Open: Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur through to semi-finals in New York

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Tunisian is through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the second successive major tournament following a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) success against Serena Williams' conqueror Tomljanovic.

Jabeur vs Tomljanovic: Match Stats Jabeur Match Stats Tomljanovic 4 Aces 1 2 Double Faults 9 71% 1st serve win percentage 63% 48% 2nd serve win percentage 34% 5/6 Break points won 4/6 29 Total winners 12 30 Unforced errors 24 77 Total points won 67

The Australian did not allow the frenzy of her third-round victory over 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams to distract her from focusing on the rest of the tournament as she targeted a best performance at a major.

But fifth seed Jabeur used her all-round skills to overcome the power of Tomljanovic, fighting back from 5-3 down in the second set to book her place in the last four.

Jabeur said: "Ajla plays really good. Even emotionally it was tough to manage the frustration when you have breaks and she keeps fighting.

"I'm just trying to do my job here and hopefully I'll inspire more and more generations from Africa. It really means a lot to me.

"Definitely I believe more in myself. I made it to the final at Wimbledon so I believe I can make it another time. I know that I have it in me that I can win a Grand Slam and here I am in the semi-finals of the US Open."

Jabeur showed her frustration at times with several throws of her racket, and she said with a smile: "I apologise for my behaviour really. I wanted to keep calm but the racket kept slipping away from my hand."

