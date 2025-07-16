Nick Kyrgios: Australian activates protected ranking to enter US Open main draw

Nick Kyrgios has activated his protected ranking to enter the main draw of the US Open from August 24 to September 7 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

After more than two years on the sidelines with knee and wrist problems, Kyrgios returned at the start of this season but was forced to abandon plans to play doubles at the French Open after suffering another knee injury.

The 30-year-old was then forced to skip Wimbledon for a third successive year after another injury setback.

His career was put in jeopardy by a torn ligament in his wrist in 2023, which required surgery and kept him out for a year and a half.

He finally returned to action in January but admitted after losing to Britain's Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Australian Open that he might have played his last singles match at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios was in tears when more pain in his wrist prompted him to retire at Indian Wells in March, although he did win his first singles match since 2022 against Mackenzie McDonald in Miami later that month in what was his most recent tournament.

The Australian, who has moved into TV punditry, is due to partner veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils in doubles at the ATP 500 in Washington (from July 29 to August 4), where he has also activated his protected ranking to enter the singles draw.

Defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, who both top the tennis rankings, led 10 former winners of the US Open on the entry lists for this year's tournament.

The fields include 18 past Grand Slam singles champions with direct entry into the final major tournament of the tennis season based on the rankings through July 14.

The cut-off was at No 101 for the men and No 99 for the women.

Players who used a special or protected ranking to qualify included Kyrgios (No 21), Petra Kvitova (No 14) and Sorana Cirstea (No 37).

Kyrgios has also entered the new-look Mixed Doubles Championship at Flushing Meadows, beginning Monday, August 18 alongside Naomi Osaka.

Image: Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu will both be in action at the US Open

Britain's Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Jacob Fearnley, Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal and Emma Raducanu are direct entrants based on their rankings.

