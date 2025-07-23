 Skip to content
US Open 2025: Dates, schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports as final tennis Grand Slam of the year approaches

Watch the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, from Sunday, August 24, with exclusive live coverage on Sky Sports Tennis and any match available on Sky Sports+; Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won last year's singles titles at Flushing Meadows

Thursday 24 July 2025 06:24, UK

Take a look back at the best moments from the 2024 US Open

The final tennis Grand Slam of the year is nearly here, and you can watch all the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.

From Sunday, August 24 to Sunday, September 7, Sky Sports is your home for all the action from Flushing Meadows, with British stars such as Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu set to go toe to toe with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka.

Draper was a finalist last year in New York while Raducanu sensationally won the title in 2021, and here's how to keep up with their - and all other players' - progress in 2025.

    Catch Jack Daper's best shots from last year's US Open after the British No 1's sensational run to the final

    How and where to watch US Open 2025 on Sky Sports

    The final Grand Slam of the year will once again be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis, with any match available via Sky Sports+.

    Sky Sports Tennis can be found on the linear channel number 407, while Sky Sports+ is number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

    Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

    You can also head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via the event centres.

    Don't have a subscription? No problem. You can also stream the US Open on Sky Sports Tennis and more live sport with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

    Across Sky Sports' channels, as well as our digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage of the final Grand Slam of 2025, including both the men's and women's singles, alongside the respective doubles tournaments, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

    There will be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis, features and videos.

    US Open schedule - live on Sky Sports

    • Sunday, August 24 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round
    • Monday, August 25 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round
    • Tuesday, August 26 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round
    • Wednesday, August 27 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round
    • Thursday, August 28 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round
    • Friday, August 29 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round
    • Saturday, August 30 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round
    • Sunday, August 31 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round
    • Monday, September 1 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round
    • Tuesday, September 2 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals
    • Wednesday, September 3 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals
    • Thursday, September 4 - Women's singles semi-finals
    • Friday, September 5 - Men's singles semi-finals
    • Saturday, September 6 - Women's singles final
    • Sunday, September 7 - Men's singles final

    Highlights of the US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz

    Previous winners of the US Open

    In the Open era, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors are tied with the most men's singles titles, with five.

    Novak Djokovic will be hoping to get to that number this year; he is tied on four with Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe and Robert Wrenn.

    Aryna Sabalenka battled past Jessica Pegula in straight sets as she won the US Open for the first time in her career

    Serena Williams and Chris Evert share the record for women's titles with six, ahead of Steffi Graf (five) and Martina Navratilova (four).

    Sinner and Sabalenka are the respective reigning champions, though Raducanu, Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also recent winners.

    US Open singles champions: Last 20 years

    Year Men's Women's
    2005 Roger Federer Kim Clijsters
    2006 Roger Federer Maria Sharapova
    2007 Roger Federer Justine Henin
    2008 Roger Federer Serena Williams
    2009 Juan Martin del Potro Kim Clijsters
    2010 Rafael Nadal Kim Clijsters
    2011 Novak Djokovic Samantha Stosur
    2012 Andy Murray Serena Williams
    2013 Rafael Nadal Serena Williams
    2014 Marin Cilic Serena Williams
    2015 Novak Djokovic Flavia Penetta
    2016 Stan Wawrinka Angelique Kerber
    2017 Rafael Nadal Sloane Stephens
    2018 Novak Djokovic Naomi Osaka
    2019 Rafael Nadal Bianca Andreescu
    2020 Dominic Thiem Naomi Osaka
    2021 Daniil Medvedev Emma Raducanu
    2022 Carlos Alcaraz Iga Swiatek
    2023 Novak Djokovic Coco Gauff
    2024 Jannik Sinner Aryna Sabalenka

    Watch the US Open in New York live on Sky Sports from August 24 to September 7, or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

