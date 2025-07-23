US Open 2025: Dates, schedule and how to watch on Sky Sports as final tennis Grand Slam of the year approaches
Watch the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, from Sunday, August 24, with exclusive live coverage on Sky Sports Tennis and any match available on Sky Sports+; Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka won last year's singles titles at Flushing Meadows
Thursday 24 July 2025 06:24, UK
The final tennis Grand Slam of the year is nearly here, and you can watch all the action exclusively live on Sky Sports.
From Sunday, August 24 to Sunday, September 7, Sky Sports is your home for all the action from Flushing Meadows, with British stars such as Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu set to go toe to toe with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka.
Draper was a finalist last year in New York while Raducanu sensationally won the title in 2021, and here's how to keep up with their - and all other players' - progress in 2025.
How and where to watch US Open 2025 on Sky Sports
The final Grand Slam of the year will once again be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis, with any match available via Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports Tennis can be found on the linear channel number 407, while Sky Sports+ is number 410 for Sky Glass customers, 412 for Sky Q customers and 416 for customers in the Republic of Ireland.
You can also head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via the event centres.
Across Sky Sports' channels, as well as our digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage of the final Grand Slam of 2025, including both the men's and women's singles, alongside the respective doubles tournaments, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.
There will be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis, features and videos.
US Open schedule - live on Sky Sports
- Sunday, August 24 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round
- Monday, August 25 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round
- Tuesday, August 26 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round
- Wednesday, August 27 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round
- Thursday, August 28 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round
- Friday, August 29 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round
- Saturday, August 30 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round
- Sunday, August 31 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round
- Monday, September 1 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round
- Tuesday, September 2 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals
- Wednesday, September 3 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals
- Thursday, September 4 - Women's singles semi-finals
- Friday, September 5 - Men's singles semi-finals
- Saturday, September 6 - Women's singles final
- Sunday, September 7 - Men's singles final
Previous winners of the US Open
In the Open era, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors are tied with the most men's singles titles, with five.
Novak Djokovic will be hoping to get to that number this year; he is tied on four with Rafael Nadal, John McEnroe and Robert Wrenn.
Serena Williams and Chris Evert share the record for women's titles with six, ahead of Steffi Graf (five) and Martina Navratilova (four).
Sinner and Sabalenka are the respective reigning champions, though Raducanu, Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also recent winners.
US Open singles champions: Last 20 years
|Year
|Men's
|Women's
|2005
|Roger Federer
|Kim Clijsters
|2006
|Roger Federer
|Maria Sharapova
|2007
|Roger Federer
|Justine Henin
|2008
|Roger Federer
|Serena Williams
|2009
|Juan Martin del Potro
|Kim Clijsters
|2010
|Rafael Nadal
|Kim Clijsters
|2011
|Novak Djokovic
|Samantha Stosur
|2012
|Andy Murray
|Serena Williams
|2013
|Rafael Nadal
|Serena Williams
|2014
|Marin Cilic
|Serena Williams
|2015
|Novak Djokovic
|Flavia Penetta
|2016
|Stan Wawrinka
|Angelique Kerber
|2017
|Rafael Nadal
|Sloane Stephens
|2018
|Novak Djokovic
|Naomi Osaka
|2019
|Rafael Nadal
|Bianca Andreescu
|2020
|Dominic Thiem
|Naomi Osaka
|2021
|Daniil Medvedev
|Emma Raducanu
|2022
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Iga Swiatek
|2023
|Novak Djokovic
|Coco Gauff
|2024
|Jannik Sinner
|Aryna Sabalenka
