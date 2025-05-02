Jack Draper: British No 1 through to Madrid Open final against Casper Ruud

Jack Draper is one win away from claiming a second Masters 1000 title in two months after reaching the final of the Madrid Open.

Draper, who will overtake Novak Djokovic and make his debut as a top-five player on Monday, is still to drop a set in the Spanish capital as he defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in the semi-finals.

The British No 1 will take on Casper Ruud in Sunday's final after the Norwegian beat Francisco Cerundolo 6-4 7-5 despite struggling with a rib injury before the match.

Draper's rapid rise to the very top of the men's game kicked off with the Indian Wells title in March and has accelerated on clay, which has been considered his weakest surface.

Looking ahead to the final, Draper told Sky Sports Tennis: "Ruud is a two-time French Open finalist and very accustomed to the clay. A big pro, always gives his best so that will be real, real challenge.

"But I am ready after beating someone like Lorenzo [Musetti]. I feel confident to give it my all and physically good.

"I came through some five-setters at the Australian Open earlier in the year when not at my best and that has stayed in my memory."

Draper wins in straight sets after tactical switch

Two breaks of serve to Musetti's one swayed a high-quality first set in Draper's favour, with the Briton squandering two set points before converting a third.

Musetti, another rising star who is three months Draper's junior, stepped up his level in the second with some stunning shot-making while his opponent began to look heavy-legged.

But a couple of big holds kept Draper in the set, and in the tie-break a solitary mini-break and a backhand winner wrapped up another impressive victory.

"I felt I went a bit passive in moments and at this level against that calibre of opponent, he is not going to let you off the hook," added Draper.

"I think I did a great job changing tactically - serve-volleying and being a bit more on the front foot.

"In these moments now, I am thinking about all the pain I go through on a daily basis on the practice court, in strength and conditioning, all the sacrifices. I try and remember why I do it.

"It's points like those where I have to push myself a bit more and be the braver person."

Croft: Jack dug deep

Annabel Croft, speaking on Sky Sports Tennis: "It was a wonderful contest from start to finish. He got off to a very fast start but then Musetti came back at him, but there were so many wonderful tactics going on.

"There were so many gear changes, so many rhythm changes in the match. At one point it was starting to get very physical. I felt Jack's legs went a little bit heavy

"I don't know how he got that power back. He dug deep. He is a great competitor."

Image: Colin Fleming and Annabel Croft joined host Gigi Salmon to evaluate Draper's victory

Colin Fleming added: "I'm almost lost for words with how impressed I was with that win. Musetti has only lost to [Carlos] Alcaraz on clay! That's one of the elite clay-courters in the world.

"There's Jack Draper from Great Britain in a semi-final in Madrid in an absolute battle, digging deep. I thought he was on the edge and he really needed to win that second set. I think he knew it.

"He composed himself and took it back up to where he was in the first set. That is one of the best tie-breaks I've seen for someone I thought was starting to struggle."

Should he add the Madrid title to the Indian Wells crown he won in March, Draper - who has already leapfrogged Djokovic into the world's top five - would be only 25 ranking points behind American world No 4 Taylor Fritz.

Ruud awaits in Sunday's final

Ruud showed his class under pressure to overcome Cerundolo to reach the final.

World No 15 Ruud, who ousted Fritz and Daniil Medvedev in the previous rounds, saved 15 of 18 break points he faced, including seven in a marathon 14-minute game in the second set, to make it through to his third Masters 1000 final.

"I wasn't sure I was going to be able to finish the match, honestly. I felt something in my rib during the warm-up, just towards the end before going out (on court)," Ruud said.

"I felt it in nearly every shot, especially the serve. Luckily, I got some quick treatment on it. There's not too much you can do, you only have three minutes (with the physio). So I will go and check it out more now."

Ruud said he had a couple of painkillers and started feeling better once the adrenaline kicked in.

"Hopefully it's nothing too bad, it was quite sharp," Ruud added. "Not an ideal start, but I managed to keep it together and play some really good tennis when I had to."

Sunday will be Ruud's 18th final on clay, with Djokovic the only active player to have reached more finals (34) on the surface.

Saturday at the Madrid Open

Coco Gauff and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will meet in the women's final on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm.

