Jannik Sinner ATP Finals title defence successfully under way after comfortable win over Felix Auger-Aliassime
Jannik Sinner successfully kicked off his title defence in front of a home crowd beating Felix Auger-Aliassime; Taylor Fritz also defeated Italian Lorenzo Musetti; watch the ATP Finals live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Monday 10 November 2025 23:22, UK
Jannik Sinner got his title defence at the ATP Finals off to a solid start in front of his home fans with a 7-5 6-1 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Monday.
To also claim the year-end world No 1 ranking, Sinner needs to win the season-ending event for the world's top eight players and hope Carlos Alcaraz does not reach the final.
Eighth ranked Auger-Aliassime appeared slowed by a left calf issue and was twice treated by the physio during the second set.
Sinner won the title in Turin last year without dropping a set and has not lost at the event since the 2023 final to Novak Djokovic.
This also marks Sinner's fourth win over Auger-Aliassime this year, including a US Open semi-final and the recent Paris Masters final.
Sinner and Alexander Zverev lead the Bjorn Borg group currently with one win each after the German defeated Ben Shelton on Sunday.
"It was very tough until 6-5 and then he [Auger-Aliassime] had a physical issue," said Sinner.
"It's a special tournament and place for me.
"But I have a very difficult group, with people who serve really strong. You need to remain focused practically the entire match because the moment you concede a break it's tough to come back."
Fritz stumps late replacement Musetti
Earlier on Monday, Taylor Fritz beat late qualifier Lorenzo Musetti, who was making his debut at the event, 6-3, 6-4.
Unlike Musetti, Fritz has pedigree in the tournament after reaching the final last year and the semi-finals on debut in 2022.
"A very important one to win I would say if I want to make it out of the group," Fritz said. "He plays quite different with the slices and everything. So it took me sometime to get used to it.
"I was able to avoid getting broken early in the match when he had some chances. Then I feel like I kind of got into the match more. … I thought I played really well."
Musetti was a late replacement for Djokovic, who withdrew with an injured shoulder after beating the Italian in the Athens final on Saturday. Musetti arrived in Turin only on Sunday but couldn't ride his hometown crowd's support unlike Sinner.
"I couldn't be at 100 per cent, especially physically," Musetti said. "Mentally, I'm really glad that I'm here. I'm super proud of myself, of my team, of what we achieved. Today, I tried to fight with what I had."
Fritz and Alcaraz lead the Jimmy Connors group with one win each, while De Minaur and Musetti trail with one loss each.