Jack Draper going to next level, Emma Raducanu's form, Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic in Gigi Salmon's column

In her latest Sky Sports column, Gigi Salmon reveals what happened when she sat on the plane next to Jack Draper and how the British No 1 is going to the next level, Emma Raducanu's encouraging form on clay, Iga Swiatek's lack of form and why Novak Djokovic is feeling unsettled.

The main headlines to come out of Madrid and Rome didn't involve the tennis but a power cut taking out most of Spain, Portugal and some of France, while during Rome mid-match came the announcement that a new Pope had been elected, Pope Leo XIV.

On the court we have been left scratching our heads over players we expected to ease their way through to the French Open - which starts on Sunday - falter time and again, meaning that for the first time in a while picking a winner from both the men's and women's draws isn't that straightforward.

Draper going to next level

Back to Madrid and Rome, and let's start with the Brits and British No 1 Jack Draper, who in only his seventh Masters clay-court event and, using the altitude to his advantage, made it to the final in Madrid and then a first quarter-final in Rome, where he would fall to Carlos Alcaraz.

Jack's year continues to go from strength to strength, physically and mentally he is taking himself to the next level, a place where he knows there will be more expectations placed on him, more eyes on him and it's something that he is well aware will take time to adjust to.

He has spoken of 'greatness being in consistency,' something he is building up and, after a successful run of eight wins and just two defeats across the two events, which has taken him to world No 5, just 15 points behind fourth-placed Taylor Fritz, there will be an expectation on him in Paris and wherever he goes from here.

The dangers of social media

Sat on the plane next to Jack, back from Madrid, it was interesting getting his thoughts on social media, both the power and danger of it, especially as a mum to two boys who find themselves increasingly drawn to it.

He wants to, and the power cut in Madrid gave him a taste for it, pull back from social media, which, while I feel a lot of us could benefit from, is easier said than done - especially when you're 23 and temptation and distraction lie around every corner.

Encouraging signs for Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has had an encouraging few weeks, building on the run to the quarter-finals in Miami, she is finding her footing on the clay, and as I write this, is entered into Strasbourg.

Having accepted a late wildcard, Emma got off to a great start with a win over Daria Kasatkina, saying afterwards: "As I spend more time on clay, I'm beginning to like it more and more. I'm building my relationship with the surface."

She also seems to be finding what works for her on and off court, with Jane O'Donoghue and Mark Petchey by her side and a pre-match kickaround becoming an important part of her preparations, and also that need to separate herself from tennis, getting out to explore her surroundings and immersing herself in something other than tennis.

Congratulations go to Katie Boulter, who, after an early exit in Rome, entered a WTA 125 in Paris and was crowned champion, with five wins and a three-set final against Chloe Paquet. She takes away from it a good amount of points and, more importantly, time and confidence on a surface that can have a mind of its own.

What's up with Swiatek?

For the last few years at this time of year, the discussions around the women's draw have been, 'Iga Swiatek is the favourite, who can get close to her on the clay.'

This year it's more 'what's up with Iga,' after a season which by most people's standards would have been a great one, 27 wins in 2025 from 36 matches played, reaching four semi-finals, five if you include the United Cup. She is a four-time French Open Champion, a three-time defending champion, but for the first time since 2020, she arrives in Paris without a title to start the year and also lacking confidence.

She has spoken of technical 'tweaks' that she has been making, there has been personal loss with the death of her grandfather and some wonder if her one-month ban for failing a doping test at the end of last year still hovers over her. I also go back to when she spoke to us in Miami, and then when the cameras stopped, she carried on the conversation with me, speaking about the intense level of pressure and scrutiny she feels from the media in Poland.

It's a lot for a 23-year-old now down to five in the world to deal with, but in preparation for Paris, Iga arrived early. She hasn't lost at Roland Garros since 2021 - that's 21 consecutive wins and she will celebrate her 24th birthday there at the end of month, so she will be hoping the familiarity she feels there and the extra time in the build-up will lead to continued success on the Parisian clay.

Why is Djokovic feeling unsettled?

I will be breaking down the French Open draw later in the week once it's made and we know what's what, looking at the contenders and the British hopefuls, but one more player to mention going into this week is Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic this week is competing at the ATP 250 event in Geneva in search for some form and for Tour title No 100, he is doing it without a coach after the news broke during Rome, a tournament he didn't play for the first time since 2007, that he had parted ways with coach Andy Murray.

Not a surprise to many with Djokovic struggling for form and after surprising many with an expletive-filled rant during a training session alongside Murray in Madrid, where he spoke of hating tennis and everything, he would go on to lose to Matteo Arnaldi in the first round.

Djokovic seems unsettled. Is it purely on court? Are things happening off court? Only he knows, but Grand Slam number 25 seems to be moving further away from him, and with Jannik Sinner back on tour and looking like he hasn't been away, the next few weeks taking us through to Wimbledon are going to be very interesting.

The tennis will continue on Sky Sports Tennis as we keep you right up to date with the tours, and once I have got round to unpacking from Rome and re-packing for Paris, I will break down the French Open as we start to wonder who will come out on top at Roland-Garros!

