Sir Andy Murray: The story of a tennis great
As Andy Murray bows out from tennis at the 2024 Olympics, here's the history of Britain's greatest tennis player...
It all started at the age of five for Murray when his talent with the racket was first spotted. Fast forward seven years and he won the U14 National Championships in 1999.
In September 2004, Murray won the US Open junior title at Flushing Meadows by beating Sergiy Stakhovsky, cementing his position as Great Britain's brightest tennis hope.
By March 2005, he became the youngest Briton to ever play in the Davis Cup. He helped Jeremy Bates' team beat Israel with a crucial doubles victory playing alongside David Sherwood.
Following an impressive Queen's performance later in 2005, Murray received a wildcard for Wimbledon where he went on an impressive run before losing out to the experienced David Nalbandian in a thriller. A few months later, he reached his first ATP Tour final in Thailand, but was stopped in his tracks by a familiar face, Roger Federer.
After teaming up with his nemesis Novak Djokovic in men's doubles action at the 2006 Australian Open, victory over Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt gave him a first career title in San Jose and a place in the top 50.
A year later he broke into the top 10 for the first time and then reached the semi-finals of Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami.
Ahead of the 2008 US Open, Murray beat Djokovic in Cincinnati to win his first Masters title.
In a battle of the 21-year-olds, Murray was meeting Djokovic for the first time in a final on the ATP World Tour and at a Masters 1000 event too. It was a hugely significant victory, which encompassed some inspired tennis as power, strategy, fitness and near-genius won the day.
The straight-sets win over the man who had beaten him on four of the previous five occasions marked the beginning of a new phase in Murray's career.
That helped him gain confidence to go on an astonishing run at Flushing Meadows where he upset Rafael Nadal for the first time when they met in the semi-finals.
Murray was making his debut in a major semi-final and it was a triumph that sent a message to the world of tennis. He declared: "I can compete and beat the best."
He defeated the then world No 1 to guarantee he would equal Tim Henman's highest ATP ranking of four.
Murray entered the contest with a 0-5 record against the Spaniard, who had crushed the Scot at Wimbledon that year, but produced one of his greatest-ever performances to outlast his opponent in four sets.
He also became the first Brit to reach a Grand Slam final since Greg Rusedski lost to Pat Rafter in the 1997 US Open final.
Federer was a class act in the final, though, winning 6-2 7-5 6-2.
"I had a great tournament but I came up against, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game today," said Murray.
"I can cry like Roger, it's just a shame I can't play like him."
When Murray beat James Blake to win Queen's in 2009, he became the first Briton to do so since 1938 but in his second major final in Australia in 2010, Federer once again shattered his dreams.
In 2010, Murray collected two Masters 1000 titles in Toronto and Shanghai - both against Federer.
Then followed a stellar season in 2011 with five titles, including his second Queen's Club crown. However, Djokovic was a brick wall in the Australian Open final, while the imperious Nadal stood in his way from reaching the final of the French Open, Wimbledon, and at Flushing Meadows.
At Wimbledon in 2012, Murray ended the 74-year wait for a British men's singles finalist at the Grand Slam, but again he was unable to make the breakthrough, losing in four sets to Federer.
He bounced back in stunning fashion just 28 days later at the Olympics in London where he faced old nemesis Federer in the gold medal contest.
In front of a partisan Centre Court crowd, Murray showed immense focus and fortitude to claim a truly memorable 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory.
Murray fittingly described this victory as the biggest in his career and explained how athlete Mo Farah had given him the motivation he needed to win gold after his "amazing" victory in the 10,000m the night before.
"I watched the athletics last night, and it was unbelievable,” Murray said. "It was amazing to see Mo Farah run his final 400 metres in 53 seconds when I can only do it in 57 seconds when I'm fresh. That gave me the motivation to try to win the gold medal, because I wanted to be part of it if I could."
It was the first time since Josiah Ritchie in 1908 that a British man had won an Olympic singles gold medal in tennis.
He went on to partner Laura Robson to silver in the mixed doubles.
Buoyed by Olympic success, Murray emerged from the shadow of the great Fred Perry to become Britain's first Grand Slam winner in 76 years after a gladiatorial battle against Djokovic in the US Open final.
It was a spellbinding 7-6 (12-10) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 victory over the world No 1 that took four hours and 54 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium and in front of a who's who of Scottish legends, including Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Sean Connery.
It included a marathon 87-minute first set that featured the longest tie-break a US Open final had ever witnessed as Murray edged Djokovic 12-10.
After Djokovic restored parity by taking the fourth set to send the final into a deciding-set shootout, Murray took a career-defining bathroom break. That helped him refocus and to "leave the court with no regrets".
Murray came out and showed remarkable resilience and tenacity to break the Serb three times before sealing a life-changing victory.
When Djokovic smashed a return long on championship point, the crowd rose to their feet to recognise Britain's history-maker.
A couple of months later, though, at the 2013 Australian Open, the Serb exacted his revenge with a four-set win.
A week before Wimbledon, Murray claimed his third Queen's Club title by beating Marin Cilic. A lucky omen?
It was indeed with glory, glory Andy Murray at the All England Club.
He finally laid to rest Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles champion after defeating Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 just 12 months after being denied his maiden Grand Slam in London.
The 26-year-olds were playing each other in a major final for the third time in the previous four Slams, with Murray winning at Flushing Meadows and Djokovic taking the 2013 Australian Open five months prior to Wimbledon.
Murray was prepared to go the distance against the six-time major champion on a sweltering summer's day in west London.
In a match dominated by lengthy baseline rallies, the Scot let three championship points slip away in a nerve-shredding last game. On the fourth opportunity, Djokovic slapped his backhand return into the net and the celebrations - mixed with plenty of relief - could finally begin.
"I remember it being unbelievably stressful and then at the end of it huge relief," he says of the victory.
"After the match I was exhausted. Twenty or 30 minutes after we got off the court, I was sitting with my wife and I was wanting to sleep. That is not usually how you feel after a match, normally the adrenaline makes it hard to sleep but I was completely spent after the match."
After a disappointing 2014, Murray returned to a Grand Slam final in January 2015 but again lost to Djokovic in Melbourne. Then, in May, he beat Philipp Kohlschreiber to claim his first clay-court title in Munich.
He quickly followed that up with a stunning 6-3 6-2 victory over 'King of Clay' Nadal to win the Madrid Masters.
Murray beat Kevin Anderson to land his fourth Queen's Club title before going down to Federer in the last four at Wimbledon.
He finally ended an eight-match losing streak against top-ranked Djokovic to land the Montreal Masters crown for his fourth tournament victory of the year and third title in the Canadian event.
Murray dedicated the victory to his coach, Amelie Mauresmo, the former women's star who had given birth to a baby boy hours earlier.
He also moved to No 2 in the world ahead of Federer and said: "If this was the US Open, we'd have to play another couple of sets like that, which isn't easy."
"I have played in a lot of Slam finals, all against Roger or Novak. Roger is probably the greatest player ever, Novak is one of the mentally strongest ever. I never had experience on my side. To beat him was so tough; it was such a tough match." Andy Murray on winning Wimbledon 2013
Of all Murray's successes, guiding Britain to the Davis Cup title was the most unlikely. The Scot won 11 of Britain's 12 points, including three in doubles with brother Jamie to end the year in glorious fashion.
He fittingly clinched a first title for Great Britain since 1936 by beating David Goffin in straight sets to secure a 3-1 victory against Belgium in Ghent.
A historic triumph was sealed as Murray hit a sensational trademark lob on his second match point to become the first player since USA’s Pete Sampras in 1995 to win three rubbers in a Davis Cup final.
Murray said: "I probably haven't been as emotional as that after a match that I've won. I've been pretty upset having lost matches before, but I'd say that's probably the most emotional I've been after a win.
"It's incredible that we managed to win this competition. I didn't know that would ever be possible."
In January 2016, his search for an elusive Australian Open title continued after his fourth final loss to Djokovic.
Murray then edged out old foe Djokovic thanks to one of his greatest-ever displays of tennis at the Rome Masters. The winning shot was unforgettable Murray magic.
The Scot celebrated his 29th birthday by lifting the title and becoming the first British man to win at the Foro Italico since Patrick Hughes in 1931.
Having turned himself into one of the world's best clay-courters, Murray completed his set of major finals by reaching the decider at the French Open, but the result was a familiar story - defeat to Djokovic.
He later revealed that was one result against his great rival he would like to have changed.
Murray said on a social media chat with Djokovic in April 2020: "That would have been my biggest achievement for me if I would have won the French. Australia has been pretty painful for me thanks to you over the years. If I could change one I would take the French Open off you."
Just a couple of months later, Murray claimed his third major crown and it came on his beloved grass.
He had to wait three years to repeat his Wimbledon feat and it came with a hard-fought 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) success over Canadian big-hitter Milos Raonic.
By nullifying Raonic's power, Murray became the first British man to win multiple Wimbledon singles titles since Fred Perry in 1935.
"I've had some great moments here and some tough losses, and I’m proud to have my hands on the trophy again. I played really good stuff today," he said.
And, as part of a run of 22 straight victories, he became the first tennis player to retain an Olympic singles title when he battled through a gruelling contest against Juan Martin del Potro in Rio.
An emotional Murray secured a thrilling 7-5 4-6 6-2 7-5 victory to become part of GB's most successful day at an overseas Games with five gold medals.
"I left the last of my toenails on the court," said Del Potro.
On the court, Murray had lost just one of his past 30 matches, a run stretching back six months, and now all eyes turned to the No 1 ranking.
It wasn't long before Murray became the 26th man to be ranked world No 1 since the system began in 1973 after reaching the final of the Paris Masters when his semi-final opponent Raonic withdrew due to injury.
He went on to beat John Isner for his eighth tournament win of the year and fourth in a row as he celebrated reaching top spot in style.
After three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals, a Davis Cup title and 14 Masters 1000 titles, he finally topped the rankings for the first time.
"No one would have expected what I have done the last few months," Murray said.
Murray displayed his ultimate never-say-die attitude to stay No 1 at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals, and in true Murray style, he made us all sweat through some marathon encounters along the way.
He overcame Kei Nishikori 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 6-4 in a gruelling encounter lasting three hours and 20 minutes before battling past Milos Raonic 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (11-9) in three hours and 38 minutes to reach the final.
And Murray ended his greatest-ever season on an ultimate high when he upset the odds to beat five-time champion Djokovic to win the title and end an incredible 2016 at the top of the rankings.
Murray was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to tennis and charity.
"It’s a very special day. It’s been a tough rivalry. I’ve lost many of them but obviously I’m happy I’ve got the win today. To finish the year No 1 is very special. It’s something I never expected."
Murray spent 41 weeks at No 1 in the rankings until August 2017, but injury meant he slipped to a year-end No 16 because of his prolonged absence from the tour - his lowest ranking since May 2008.
He was involved in a brutal five-set defeat to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semi-finals before hobbling to a shock Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey.
Murray took the rest of the season off before undergoing hip surgery in January 2018.
"I'm not finished playing tennis yet. I'm going to be competing at the highest level again," Murray said.
Murray's Grand Slam return came at the US Open after a 14-month absence. But it ended in a four-set second-round defeat by Fernando Verdasco.
A year later, retirement was playing on his mind during an emotional press conference in Melbourne, but in a final bid to prolong his career Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery.
Five months following the procedure, he was back in tour-level action and teamed up with Feliciano Lopez to clinch the doubles title at Queen's Club before partnering the great Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
To cap off his 2019 campaign, an emotional Murray triumphed in singles over Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in Antwerp to win his first singles title since 2017 in Dubai.
But then another setback as Murray was forced to deal with a side effect from his hip resurfacing operation keeping him out of the 2020 Australian Open.
He famously rallied from two sets down and saved a match point to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka after four hours and 39 minutes in the first round of the US Open.
Over the next few years Murray struggled to make an impact on the ATP Tour, resorting to even dropping down to Challenger Tour level in order to gain match wins.
At the 2023 Australian Open, 35-year-old Murray produced arguably his greatest comeback victory, recovering from two sets and 5-3 down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis just two days after beating Matteo Berrettini in a five-set epic.
The win over Kokkinakis was Murray's longest professional match, lasting five hours and 45 minutes and not finishing until 4.05am.
He went on to win his first title since 2019 as he beat Tommy Paul in the final of the Aix-en-Provence Challenger, before triumphing again at the start of the grass season by defeating Jurij Rodionov in the final of the Surbiton Trophy Challenger 125 and then ousting Arthur Cazaux in the final of the Nottingham Open.
Murray magic threatened to prevail at Wimbledon as he and Stefanos Tsitsipas traded blows in an epic on Centre Court.
Murray had arrived ranked 40th in the world and came from a set down to build a 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 advantage only for the second-round match to be halted due to the 11pm curfew at Wimbledon.
The delay would prove a cruel dent to Murray's momentum, with Tsitsipas returning refreshed the following day to march to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (7-2) 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 victory after four hours and 40 minutes.
Come 2024 and the farewell tour felt as though it was in progress.
Murray was dealt another setback when he ruptured ankle ligaments during a loss to Tomas Machac at the Miami Open, before suffering a first round exit at the French Open and withdrawing from the defence of his Surbiton Trophy title with a back issue.
His remarkable longevity through injury was underlined when Queen's played stage to his 1000th career match as he beat Alexi Popyrin, only for injury to force him to retire in his second round clash with Jordan Thompson.
With the Olympics on the horizon, Murray made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Wimbledon men's singles after undergoing surgery to remove a spinal cyst. His final appearance at the All England Club, rather fittingly, came alongside brother Jamie in the doubles, after which he was honoured in a special ceremony on Centre Court in tribute to his glittering career.
It was there were a seemingly at-peace Murray admitted it felt like an ending, having long-cemented his legacy as one tennis' modern icons and role models.
He walks away having etched his name in sporting folklore and as arguably Britain's greatest-ever sportsperson.