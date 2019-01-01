A glorious year ended with a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics after victory against Fernando Gonzalez in three sets.

He became the first player to hold three major titles on three different surfaces at the same time when he won the Australian Open with a five-set success against Federer.

“I've felt better. Maybe I'll try later. God, it's killing me,” said Federer, in an iconic Melbourne moment.

The glory turned to pain when a dejected Nadal saw his 31-match winning streak come to an end as he suffered a stunning fourth-round loss against Robin Soderling at the French Open in 2009. It was his first defeat on the Parisian clay.

"In that match I tried to take more chances, go for the shots a little bit more in the rallies and you have to serve well. He is such a good returner so you know that you have to have a lot of first serves in and be able to put pressure on him early in the rallies," Soderling told Sky Sports.

"It's difficult to hit winner after winner against Rafa because he moves so well and his defensive game is superb. My tactic was to try and come into the net to finish the point. I couldn't continue to hit winners from the baseline for four or five sets. I came in on the right points and my volleying worked well."

A year later and Nadal exacted his revenge over the Swede, but this time in the final for his fifth Roland Garros title in six years.

He also regained the world No 1 ranking for the first time since July 2009.

He followed that up with his second title at Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory over Czech Tomas Berdych.

A remarkable year ended when the world No 1 completed a career Grand Slam by beating Djokovic at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal won his sixth French Open title by defeating Federer at the age of 25 and equalled the tally of Borg. It was the 10th Grand Slam title of his career.

In 2012, he surpassed Borg's record to become the most successful player in French Open history with his seventh crown in a rare Monday final that had several delays due to rain.

He also ended Djokovic's bid to be the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four majors.

The Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy was back in Nadal's arms in 2013 after his straight-sets victory over David Ferrer as he improved his career record to 59-1.

The hard yards were achieved in the semi-finals when he defeated Djokovic 6-4 3-6 6-1 6-7 (3-7) 9-7 in a four-hour, 37-minute epic.

The Serb was on the receiving end of another Rafa defeat in September, when Nadal was crowned US Open champion for the second time in his career following a four-set win.

"Very, very emotional," said Nadal. "All my team knows how much this means to me. Probably nobody brings my game to its limits like Novak Djokovic."