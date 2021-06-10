The Hundred: Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur among five India players to join women's competition

Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur are among five India players to have signed up for the women's competition in The Hundred this summer.

Verma - the No 1-ranked T20I batter in the world - has joined Birmingham Phoenix as a replacement for New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who has opted out of the competition due to the logistical difficulties thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic with her focus now on international cricket.

India's T20 international captain Harmanpreet will play for Manchester Originals and is set to make her debut in the tournament opener against Oval Invincibles at The Kia Oval on July 21.

Elsewhere, Smriti Mandhana will play for Southern Brave, where she could form an opening partnership with England's Danni Wyatt, while Deepti Sharma will link up with England captain Heather Knight at London Spirit and Jemimah Rodrigues will represent Northern Superchargers.

Beth Barrett-Wild, Head of The Hundred Women's Competition, said: "It's so good to finally be able to confirm the involvement of some of the superstars from the India team. They're a hugely exciting group of players and they'll bring a lot to the competition.

"I can't wait for July 21, I can't wait for the whole competition, and I can't wait for fans to see these world-class players doing what they do best."

Harmanpreet added: "It's very exciting that I'm going to get to play in the first ever game of The Hundred.

"It will be special to make history, especially with a women's match at such a big ground. We've played in front of some large crowds in India and it's always a great experience for the players."

