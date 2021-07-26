Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Northern Superchargers match

Trent Rockets head coach Any Flower tests positive for Covid-19 and will miss Monday evening's match against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred; all-rounder Steven Mullaney also absent after being identified as a close contact

Monday 26 July 2021 15:04, UK

Andy Flower (Getty Images)
Image: Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower has tested positive for Covid-19

Trent Rockets head coach Andy Flower has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Monday evening's match against Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Two other members of the Rockets' support staff have also tested positive, while another member of support staff as well as all-rounder Steven Mullaney have also been withdrawn after being identified as close contacts.

Paul Franks will step in as head coach for the match against Northern Superchargers, which is live on Sky Sports The Hundred and the Sky Cricket YouTube channel from 6pm.

Rockets beat Southern Brave in their first match in The Hundred on Saturday, with seamer Marchant de Lange taking the five-wicket haul in the competition.

