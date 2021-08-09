The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales added as new avatars in Sky Sports' Virtual Experience

Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales are among the new stars added to Sky Sports' spectacular Hundred Virtual Experience.

Amy Jones, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson and Lauren Winfield-Hill have also been added as avatars in the Sky Sports App as our unprecedented digital experience gets even better.

Sky and The Hundred have captured players' full range of movements in accurate detail, with the lifelike avatars appearing wherever you are via your mobile phone.

The new names join the previous list of players which includes Moeen Ali, Heather Knight, Ben Stokes, Sarah Taylor, Jos Buttler, Lauren Bell, Saqib Mahmood, Natalie Sciver, Adil Rashid, Mady Villiers, Sophia Dunkley and even Sky Sports presenter Andrew Flintoff - with loads more avatars to be added over the coming days.

To enjoy the experience, you simply need to download the Sky Sports App (download for iPhone or download for Android).

If you already have the Sky Sports App then please update it to make sure you have the latest version (version 8.22.2 on iOS, 8.24 on Android). The avatars work best on newer devices.

Image: Our amazing technology means you can see Moeen Ali on your windowsill...

Image: ...or in full size in your back garden.

The idea is to bring fans closer to the players than ever before and allow them to engage with their heroes, as well as make the game more accessible and attract new audiences.

Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports Director of Cricket, said: "We are so excited to present this incredible technology to our users. We have worked in partnership with The Hundred on a fan-first approach we believe will open the game up to new audiences.

"The Hundred will have a bespoke look and feel on TV and the avatars are a key part of what will make our coverage so dynamic."

Image: You can access Lauren Bell's avatar via the latest version of the Sky Sports app...

Image: ... and watch her as if she was bowling in your own home.

Alison Crowe, Director of Digital and Data, ECB, said: "Through our partnership with Sky, the creation of our hyper-real avatars will bring fans and players together on an unprecedented level.

"Imagine having a virtual Heather Knight, Saqib Mahmood or Ben Stokes showcasing their skills in your home - it's incredibly exciting."

And remember, Sky Sports will show all 68 games of The Hundred live - 34 women's and 34 men's - while all women's matches and a significant number of men's games will be streamed live on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel.